WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College will offer two new healthcare-related programs for the spring 2024 semester, which begins Jan. 22.

Applications are now being accepted for:

Medical administrative professional Associate Degree

Sterile processing technician certificate

Overview of new programs

Medical administrative professional Associate Degree

This program will prepare learners to function in a high-demand field in a variety of medical office assistant areas, including the application of HIPAA practices, electronic medical records management and medical language. Learn about medical and general office technologies and medical document editing.

This program is available 100 percent online and can be completed in four semesters.

Potential occupations include: medical receptionist, medical secretary, medical office coordinator, medical administrative specialist, medical office specialist, hospital admissions representative, medical scheduler, medical administrative assistant, medical records specialist, patient services representative and medical administrative assistant.

Sterile processing technician certificate

This program will prepare learners to contribute to a surgical team through the decontamination, packaging and sterilization of instrumentation and equipment. Learners will study medical terminology, physiology and microbiology as it applies to central service.

This program is available at NTC’s Wausau Campus and can be completed in one semester.

Potential occupations include: sterile processing technician and central services technician.

For more information or to apply to one of NTC’s new programs, visit www.ntc.edu or contact admissions at 715-803-1645.

