By Shereen Siewert

A 33-year-old Mosinee woman is facing a range of drug trafficking charges after police found hundreds of grams of methamphetamine, additional drugs and a firearm stashed at her home in December, according to court documents.

Allea L. Diehl faces charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver and maintaining a drug trafficking place in a case filed Jan. 3 in Marathon County Circuit Court. Court records show an informant led police to suspect Diehl was trafficking drugs out of her Fawn Road home, resulting in a warrant to search the premises.

On Dec. 19, the search turned up 323.5 grams of meth, 10 grams of fentanyl, a Glock 9 mm pistol, cocaine and other illegal controlled substances, according to court filings. Diehl was not at the home and later fled from the area, police said. A ping from her cell phone showed Diehl in the Hayward area.

Then on Jan. 2, another ping showed Diehl in the area of the Fawn Road trailer park. She was arrested after officers forced their way in the door, armed with a warrant, court records show.

On Jan. 3, Circuit Judge Suzanne O’Neill set a $15,00 cash bond for Diehl, who remains behind bars. A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

