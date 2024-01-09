Wausau Pilot & Review

Police say there is no threat of fire or hazardous fumes to the public after a propane truck was involved in a rollover crash near Wausau Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported at about 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Maple Crek Drive and North 30th Avenue in the town of Stettin. The driver reported a leak from the tank because of the crash, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

Fire units from SAFER and Maine, along with deputies and Marathon County Emergency Management members responded to the scene. Investigators determined the tanker leak was minor.

At this time, there is no threat to the public. No injuries were specified in the release.

The Pilot often relies on reports from police officials in control of a crime, fire or crash scene during a breaking news event. While these initial reports are valuable to readers, they also can be incomplete and even inaccurate. We let readers know what we can and can’t confirm, as well as when and how we received our information. Then we work to aggressively gather a wider range of perspectives and to verify the information through public records, interviews, photos and videos, all of which are verified before publishing. If you have any questions about our breaking news reporting, email us at editor@wausaupilotandreview.com.

Like this: Like Loading...