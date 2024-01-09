STEVENS POINT – Families seeking help with applying for financial aid for higher education can attend a free event at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in January.

College Goal Wisconsin will be offered at 6 p.m. Jan. 17 at UW-Stevens Point’s College of Professional Studies Building, 1901 Fourth Ave., Stevens Point. Parking is available in Lot E on Isadore Street.

The College Goal Wisconsin event is an opportunity for new students and their families to get help completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, which higher education institutions use to determine federal, state and institutional financial aid eligibility.

Financial aid professionals and volunteers will offer help and answer questions about the 2024-25 FAFSA. The event is intended for high school seniors and their families, however, continuing college students, transfer students and adults looking to attend any college or university are welcome to attend.

In addition to getting help with the application, high school seniors in attendance will be able to enter a scholarship drawing. Arrive at 6 p.m. to take full advantage of the resources available. Dependent students should attend with a parent to successfully submit the FAFSA at the event.



Because the FAFSA requires these details, attendees will want to bring 2022 federal tax returns and W2s, 2022 untaxed income records (such as child support received), information on savings, investments, business and farm assets, if applicable, a cellphone, social security number, driver’s license and parents’ birth, marriage, divorce or separation dates. Please create an FSA ID at studentaid.gov for students and parents prior to the event if you don’t already have one.

UW-Stevens Point is among numerous schools hosting College Goal Wisconsin events across the state in January. Those considering college may attend the event nearest to them, regardless of the university where they enroll. Virtual opportunities are also being offered on various dates through www.collegegoalwi.org.

For more information about financial aid resources, go to www.uwsp.edu/finaid. UW System also has FAFSA resources at https://uwhelp.wisconsin.edu/pay-for-college/fafsa/

