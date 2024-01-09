Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

To the Editor,

It is unacceptable that Wausau had the potential to use $450,000 of water money for non-water initiatives. We heard feel good talk of “equity” and “equality” to justify further water rate increases, but those advocating for such a detriment to the taxpayers do not recognize how dire the situation is in Wausau. This town will not retain my generation if they are unable to build a quality life here. I ask the city leaders if their dysfunction is worth ruining the reputation of the city.

It is time for the bureaucrats in Wausau to use taxpayer money responsibly and focus on efficiency. The public is sick and tired of excuses and Déjà vu from elected and unelected leaders creating an atmosphere where bureaucracy and public confusion are put above effective city government. Thankfully, an alder and department director stood up for responsibility Monday night, arguing that there is not consistent evidence in favor of water rate increases.

If our city puts efficiency, effectiveness, and reasonableness above reckless spending, continuous cost of living increases, and unneeded tension, the quality of life in Wausau will increase. This city has potential. The problem is bad ideas, not people. We should encourage a well-functioning, yet reasonably funded city government to ensure a thriving Wausau.

Sincerely,

Zack Madden, Wausau

