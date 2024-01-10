Wausau Pilot & Review

EDGAR – Edgar had four players score in double figures and posted a 66-42 win over Wausau Newman Catholic in a Marawood Conference South Division boys basketball game Tuesday at Edgar High School.

Karter Butt scored 14 points, Brett Baumgartner added 13, and Leyton Schuett and Teegan Streit each finished with 11 for the Wildcats (9-2, 5-2 Marawood South).

Lucas Pfiffner had 15 points and Quincy Pfender scored 14 for Newman Catholic (1-10, 0-7 Marawood South).

Both teams play Marawood South games on Friday as Edgar heads to first-place Marathon and Newman Catholic hosts Wisconsin Rapids Assumption.

Wildcats 66, Cardinals 42

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (42): Quincy Pfender 14, Lucas Pfiffner 15, Aiden Spychalla 2, Lucas Erdman 4, Griffin Puent 5, Carter Czerwonka 2. Record: 1-10, 0-7 Marawood Conference South Division.

EDGAR (66): Leyton Schuett 11, Marcus Huehnerfuss 3, Brett Baumgartner 13, Isaac Halama 2, Karter Butt 14, Preston Dahlke 9, Brock Mauer 3, Teegan Streit 11. Record: 9-2, 5-2 Marawood Conference South Division.

Like this: Like Loading...