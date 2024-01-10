Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Dr. Robert E. Cadwell

Robert Edward Cadwell MD, passed away on Jan. 6, 2024, at the age of 87. He was born February 12, 1936, in Fort Dodge, Iowa to William E. and Gladys F. (Chevalier) Cadwell. He married his high school sweetheart, Lucille “Lucy” Halligan in 1962.

Bob received his degree in Mechanical Engineering from Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa and his Medical degree from the University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa. After an externship in Worcester, Mass. and residency in Flint MI, they moved to Wausau in 1967 where Bob joined the Wausau Medical Center. Doctors Bob Cadwell, Burt Smith, and Darrell Witt left the Wausau Medical Center to open Wausau Family Physicians on Sturgeon Eddy Rd. Later Bob became Director of the Family Physicians Residency Program where he enjoyed teaching residents until retirement. He also served as Chief of Staff at Aspirus Hospital.

Bob was highly active. He, lucy and their sons, Michael and Christopher, enjoyed years of camping, alpine and cross-country skiing, fishing, canoeing, tennis, golf, and sailing. They enjoyed their cottages on Lake Deerskin, then Lake Tomahawk and Door County. Bob made numerous trips with friends to the Quetico Provincial Park in Ontario.

Bob and Lucy were leaders of volunteer groups to the island of St. Vincent with the Good News Project. Bob also volunteered with Helping Hands on a trip to Kenya, Africa. They were members of the “Saturday Night Singers “choir of Resurrection Church.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Lucy’s parents, a half-sister Marian, a half-brother William and his wife Wyone, brothers-in-law: Don Stoll, William J. Halligan, Richard Ruge, Dee Brainerd, Terry Newberry, Ron Spoo, and Daryl Hurdel, sisters-in- law: Virginia Halligan, Esther Halligan Spoo, Margie Halligan Hurdel, Carol Halligan Reis, nephews: Jim Ruge and John Newberry.

Bob is survived by his wife, Lucille, son Michael, son Christopher (Erica), grandchildren Ashleigh (Brock) Kraemer, Josh (Claire) Cadwell, Bennett Cadwell, Finley Cadwell and a great granddaughter Kennedy Kraemer, his sister Maryann Stoll, brothers-in-law: Don Halligan (Eleanor), Ken Halligan (Deanna), sisters-in-law: Adeline Ruge, Georgia Brainerd, and Charlotte Ruge. Also, many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews.

The funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at Resurrection Catholic Church, 621 N. Second St., Wausau at 11:00 AM preceded by visitation from 9:00-11:00 AM. Interment will take place at North Lawn Cemetery, Fort Dodge, Iowa at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to Good News Project, Family Physicians Residency Program, Church of the Resurrection, or Helping Hands.

Brainard Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Robert A. Rajek

Robert “Bob” A. Rajek passed away peacefully on January 4, 2024, surrounded by his loving family after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Bob was born in Wausau, Wisconsin on December 5, 1951, to Raymond and Angie Rajek, and grew up in Marathon City with his six siblings. He graduated from Newman High School in 1970 and attended UW Oshkosh before serving six years in the Army National Guard. Bob married Louise Krause of Edgar on April 20, 1974. He continued his education, graduating from North Central Technical College where he studied computer programming. Bob worked for Sentry Insurance, Wausau Accounting Systems and in 1988 became a partner in Wausau Financial Systems where he retired from in 2004. He loved his work tremendously, along with the close friendships he made along the way.

In his free time, Bob was an active member of St Mark Parish and enjoyed volunteering in the community. He also loved traveling, going on cruises world-wide, keeping up with politics, trips to the casino with friends, and cheering on his favorite sports while enjoying a good IPA. Later in life he spent the Winters in Miramar Beach, Florida with his family where many wonderful memories were made.

Bob is survived by his wife of 50 years, Louise, children Melissa of St Paul, MN and Justin (Amanda) of Lodi, WI; siblings David (Mary) Rajek, Marathon; Susan Robl, West Bend; Michael Rajek, Weston; Sally Rajek, Marathon; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mary Rajek, Lisa (Perry) Van Den Heuvel, Georgine (Gary) Hughes, Sue Krause, Dan Krause, Virg (Shirley) Krause, Joe (Gail) Krause, Don (Caroline) Krause, Kelly Krause, Rich (Robin) Krause; along with many nieces and nephews and dear friends. He was proceeded in death by his parents, brothers Ken and Bill, and in-laws Ken Robl, Dave Krause, and Joan Krause.

Private services will be held at a later date. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Marshfield Medical Center, and Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin for their kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob’s memory can be made to Kathy’s House in Milwaukee at www.kathys-house.org.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Lloyd C. Steckbauer

Lloyd ‘Butch’ C. Steckbauer, 96 of Aniwa, died peacefully on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at the home he built, surrounded by his family, under the care of LeRoyer Hospice Services.

Lloyd was born on December 6, 1927, in Aniwa, the son of Charles and Amanda (Fraedrich) Steckbauer. Lloyd graduated from Antigo High School in 1945. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1946, serving in Germany until 1947. He then worked as a carpenter, building homes, barns, etc…until being drafted for a second time in 1950, serving in Korea on special assignment. Having attained the rank of Master Sargeant, he returned home in 1951.

On November 15, 1951, Lloyd was appointed postmaster in Aniwa and served in that capacity until his retirement on March 31, 1985. Lloyd was united in marriage to Iona Miller on October 13, 1956, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Birnamwood.

As a life-long member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Aniwa, Lloyd served 50 years on the church council. He also served many years on the Aniwa Village Board and was instrumental in the development of the Aniwa Lake Park and ball diamond. Lloyd was also treasurer for Aniwa Union Cemetery for 31 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, polka dancing, cutting firewood and traveling, especially out West. He and Iona visited Alaska as a celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary. Another favorite past time was taking daily walks throughout the Village of Aniwa.

On September 11, 2017, Lloyd was honored to participate in the Never Forgotten Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. Above all, Lloyd enjoyed time spent with his family, especially his grand-children, whom he dearly cherished.

Lloyd is survived by his wife, Iona; four children, Susan (James) Damitz, and Kenneth Steckbauer, all of Aniwa, Carolyn Lex of Antigo and Patty (Darin Milanowski) Steckbauer of Eland; grandchildren, Brittany, Erika and MacLaen Alwes and Kaylee Lex and a niece and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Betty Wartner and June Steckbauer; a brother-in-law, Melvin Wartner; nephew, Robert Wartner and son-in-law, Robert Lex.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Aniwa. Mr. Jim Hartleben will officiate. Burial will be in Aniwa Union Cemetery, with military honors conducted by the Darling Gunderson American Legion #341, Birnamwood. Visitation will be held on Saturday beginning at 9am until the time of service at the church.

The family would like to thank friends and neighbors for aiding Lloyd from time to time, as well as, Dr. Michael Umland and LeRoyer Hospice Services, for their compassionate and professional care.

Timothy C. Elsholtz

Timothy ‘Red’ C. Elsholtz, 67 of Antigo, died on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Red was born on October 27, 1956, in Park Falls, the son of Carl and Judith (Lieble) Elsholtz.

Red worked at Southside Tire, as a laborer for several years. He also worked at Miron Construction and would sell Christmas trees in Chicago. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially ice fishing. He also enjoyed snowmobiling and shooting pool. Red was an avid Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers fan.

Red is survived by his son, Dustin Elsholtz; grandchildren, Alexis and Delilah Elsholtz; siblings, Theresa (Richard) Fischer of Birnamwood, Mary (Edward) Artz of Antigo, Sherry (Randy) Wilhelm of Eland and Annie (Mike) DeBroux of Mattoon; several nieces and nephews, as well as other relatives and friends.

Red was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents and stepfather, Pete Steenis.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3 PM on Friday, January 12, 2024, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood. Burial will be in Holy Family Catholic Cemetery, Mattoon. Visitation will be on Friday from 1 PM until the time of Service at the funeral home. A Celebration of Life will be held at Vee’s Star Campsite at a later date.

In honor of Red, and to support his family, if attending, please wear a flannel shirt. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

