WAUSAU – Wausau East raced out to a 20-point lead by halftime and cruised to a 90-52 win over crosstown rival Wausau West in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys basketball game Tuesday night at West High School.

The Lumberjacks led 45-25 at halftime and outscored West by 18 in the second half to earn the win and improve to 11-2 overall and 3-2 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Jesse Napgezek had 21 points, Charlie Cayley added 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Brady Prihoda and Caden Werth both scored 12 points for Wausau East.

Wausau West statistics were not provided. The Warriors are now 9-4 overall and 3-2 in the WVC.

Wausau West hosts Marshfield and East will be at home for a nonconference game against Northland Pines on Friday. Both games begin at 7:15 p.m.

Lumberjacks 90, Warriors 52

Wausau East 45 45 – 90

Wausau West 25 27 – 52

WAUSAU EAST (90): Caden Werth 4 0-0 12, Jaydan Garrett 3 3-3 9, Jesse Napgezek 9 0-0 21, Isaac Rozwadowski 3 2-2 10, Jack Barthels 1 0-0 3, Brady Prihoda 6 0-0 12, Robbie Aguilli 0 2-2 2, Darius Littlewolf Yanez 0 0-0 0, Orion Ison 0 0-0 0, Davis Winter 1 1-2 3, Teddy Schlindwein 0 0-0 0, Charlie Cygan 0 0-0 0, Miles Casey 1 -0 3, Brock Messman 0 0-0 0, Jed VanderSanden 0 0-0 0, Charlie Cayley 6 3-5 15. FG: 34. FT: 11-14. 3-pointers: 11 (Werth 4, Napgezek 3, Rozwadowski 2, Barthels 1, Casey 1). Rebounds: 26 (Cayley 10). Record: 11-2, 3-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

WAUSAU WEST (52): Statistics not reported. Record: 9-4, 3-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

