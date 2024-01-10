Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau West overcame a three-point halftime deficit to defeat rival Wausau East 51-44 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference girls basketball game Tuesday at West High School.

East led 22-19 at halftime before the Warriors surged ahead in the second half and held on for the victory.

West was 18-for-33 at the free throw line, offsetting seven 3-pointers from the Lumberjacks.

Kelly Kray led West with 20 points and Ayla Christensen added 14 in the victory.

Sydney Crawford poured in 19 points for Wausau East.

West is now 4-10 overall and 3-2 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference, while East drops to 5-9 and 1-5 in conference play.

Wausau West’s next game is at Marshfield on Friday at 7:15 p.m. Wausau East is off until Jan. 19 when it plays at Stevens Point.

Warriors 51, Lumberjacks 44

Wausau East 22 22 – 44

Wausau West 19 32 – 51

WAUSAU EAST (44): Tally Schlindwein 1 0-0 2, Hailey Bass 0 0-0 0 0, Claire Coushman 4 1-3 11, Graysen Burger 2 1-2 5, Olivia Schjoneman 0 0-0 0, Evelyn Thome 0 0-0 0, Nyasia Herrick 0 1-2 1, Sydney Crawford 7 2-2 19, Ollie Liss-‘s-Gravemade 2 0-1 6. FG: 16. FT: 5-10. 3-pointers: 7 (Crawford 3, Liss-‘s-Gravemade 2, Coushman 2). Fouls: 25. Fouled out: Coushman. Record: 5-9, 1-5 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

WAUSAU WEST (51): Elle Tipple 0 1-2 1, Kelly Kray 7 6-11 20, Brooke Schaefer 0 3-4 3, Ayla Christensen 5 3-7 14, Harper Mead 0 0-0 0, Olivia Colwell 1 2-2 4, Stella Olson 0 0-1 0, Paige Anderson 0 3-6 3, Jen Waldvogel 2 0-0 6. FG: 15. FT: 18-33. 3-pointers: 3 (Waldvogel 2, Christensen 1). Fouls: 14. Fouled out: none. Record: 4-10, 3-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

