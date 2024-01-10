Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau is about to see a fresh round of snow, just in time for the weekend.

A winter storm watch has been issued for the area from 6 a.m. Friday to noon on Saturday. Heavy snow is possible with up to a foot expected in central Wisconsin. Winds could gust in excess of 45 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Travel could be difficult to impossible, weather officials say. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility with hazardous conditions snarling the morning and evening commute on Friday. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.

Wausau Pilot & Review will update the forecast as the weather picture emerges in the coming days.

