This week’s featured drink is simply scrumptious, featuring praline whiskey (who knew?) and the flavors of vanilla and RumChata. This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Praline Martini

2 oz. Praline Whiskey

1 1/2 oz RumChata

1 1/2 oz. Vanilla Vodka

2 oz. Half and Half

Crushed pecans

Rim a martini glass by dipping the top of a chilled glass in a plate of crushed pecans. Combine the liquids in a shaker, then pour into the prepared glass and serve. Enjoy!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.