Timothy Walraven, 37, of Wausau. Jan. 10, 2024: Battery, disorderly conduct
Jessica Messman, 39, of Wausau. Jan. 5, 2024: First-degree reckless homicide by delivery of drugs, manufacture or deliver amphetamine – repeater
Gregory Manthie, 33, of Wausau. Jan. 5, 2024: Battery by prisoners
Antonio Mahomes, 43, of Marshfield. Jan. 10 and 11, 2024: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer
Summer Marshall, 24, of Green Bay. Jan. 10, 2024: Possession of methamphetamine
Peter Boris, 40, of Stevens Point. Jan. 4, 2024: Bail jumping
Roger Holzem, 37, of Wausau. Jan. 4, 2024: Manufacture or deliver heroin, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, maintaining a drug trafficking place
Summer Courtney, 44, of Weston. Jan. 4, 2024. Possession of methamphetamine
Adam Kolstad, 37, of Kronenwetter. Jan. 10, 2024: Substantial battery – intend bodily harm
Michael G. Lewis, 40. Jan. 8, 2024: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting or obstructing an officer
Nicholas Friedrich, 44, of Wausau. Jan. 8, 2024: Fourth-offense OWI, bail jumping
Marquis Taylor, 19, of Oshkosh. Initial appearance Jan. 11, 2024: Bodily harm or threat to an employee of a health care facility or family
Kari Burnard, 31, of Clintonville. Jan. 11, 2024: Possession of methamphetamine