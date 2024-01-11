As winter snow blankets the Midwest, many people eagerly prepare for the joys of snow-filled days. Yet, amid the winter wonderland lies a less glamorous chore that can be deceptively dangerous: snow shoveling. While it may seem like a simple task, shoveling snow can place a significant strain on the heart, and it’s crucial to be aware of the potential risks, particularly for those with certain health conditions.

Vrunda Patel. Photo courtesy Aspirus.

“The people who should be aware of putting themselves in such an exertional position are those who have risk factors for heart disease. These risk factors include conditions like hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes, a family history of heart disease, or those who are already diagnosed with heart issues.

Common signs of overexertion during snow shoveling include shortness of breath, chest pain, arm pain (either on the right or left side), excessive sweating, palpitations, and an overwhelming sense of fatigue after a short time. If you’re starting to experience these symptoms, I would recommend that you stop the exertional activity immediately. Forego snow shoveling for the day and seek medical attention. If you’re already under the care of a cardiologist, it’s best to contact them, but if not, get in touch with your primary care provider or head to the emergency department if the symptoms don’t go away within a few minutes of rest.

In addition to understanding physical limitations, it’s crucial to take precautions to protect your heart and body during winter activities. Dressing appropriately for the weather is paramount, as cold temperatures themselves place stress on the heart. Extreme temperature fluctuations, such as transitioning from a warm indoor environment to a frigid outdoor setting, can also increase the risk of hypothermia.

It’s essential to layer appropriately. According to the National Library of Medicine, the sweat the body produces while shoveling is a means of maintaining stability, helping to cool you down, also known as thermoregulation. However, if you’re sweating excessively, it’s essential to remove layers while ensuring adequate protection from the cold.

As winter approaches, people should evaluate their functional capacity, which is a strong indicator of heart health. Those who have been active during the summer and fall will likely have a better sense of their ability to handle the physical demands of snow shoveling. However, for those with a more sedentary lifestyle, extra caution is needed. If you’re unsure about your capability, consult with your healthcare provider to receive appropriate guidance.

Snow shoveling is an inevitable part of winter for many, and while it can be a great workout, it should not come at the cost of your health. By staying aware of your physical limitations, dressing for the weather and taking necessary precautions, you can make this winter chore safer for your heart and body.

Vrunda Patel, DO, is an Aspirus non-invasive cardiologist.

