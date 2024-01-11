By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A 39-year-old Wausau woman is facing homicide charges in connection to a fatal overdose in October, according to court documents filed this month in Marathon County.

Jessica L. Messman was released from prison just weeks before she allegedly sold the drugs to a woman who collapsed in a Wausau apartment and died. The overdose was reported Oct. 17th in the 100 block of N. Third Avenue. Efforts to revive the woman were not successful and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A toxicology report showed the woman had a lethal combination of drugs in her system at the time of her death that included fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, ketamine and other substances, according to court documents. Police say the woman arranged to buy a point of heroin form Messman shortly before her death.

Wisconsin Prison System records show Messman was released from Taycheedah Correctional Institution on Sept. 19 after spending more than a year in custody for prior charges. Messman was previously convicted of fifth-offense operating while intoxicated and related charges after she was found under the influence of drugs, slumped behind the seat of her vehicle at a convenience store. Police say she left her 2-month-old baby unsupervised at the time. Prosecutors filed child abandonment charges against Messman at the time, but those charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreemeent.

Messman has since been returned to prison and could be sentenced to additional time for her previous crimes, under the terms of her sentence.

On Jan. 4, Messman was formally charged with first-degree reckless homicide by delivery of drugs and manufacturing or delivering amphetamine as a repeat offender. The homicide charge now carries a maximum penalty of 60 years in prison after a legislative change made last year in Wisconsin.

An initial appearance date has not yet been set.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

