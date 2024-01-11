Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau will see up to a foot of snow with a winter storm warning beginning early Friday for most of central Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service on Thursday announced the warning, which is in effect from 6 a.m. Friday until noon on Saturday. A strengthening low pressure system will track from the mid-Mississippi Valley to the central Great Lakes bringing heavy snow and strong wind to the region.

The probability of at least 6 inches of snow ranges from 60 to 90 percent across all of north central Wisconsin. In addition, wind gusts could reach 40 mph or higher, creating near-blizzard conditions, especially Friday night.

Here is the information broadcast by the NWS on Thursday regarding the upcoming storm.

12 inches possible. Winds could gust up to 40 mph and create significant blowing and drifting snow. WHERE…Marathon, Portage, Waushara, Wood, Menominee, Shawano, and

Waupaca Counties.

Waupaca Counties. WHEN…From 6 AM Friday to noon CST Saturday.

IMPACTS…Travel could become very difficult to impossible.

Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening

commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches, and cause

power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by dialing 511.

