Wausau Pilot & Review

A portion of Hwy. 29 west of Wausau was closed Friday after a major traffic crash, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation and Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash was reported at about 11 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Hwy. 29 at County Hwy. S near Marathon, WisDOT reported. Initial scanner reports suggest multiple patients are being treated with several vehicles involved in the crash.

The closure, which comes amid a winter storm warning with heavy snowfall and slippery road conditions, ended at about 12:45 p.m. when crews cleared the scene.

Wausau Pilot & Review is working to confirm details about the crash and will update this story as more information is available.

