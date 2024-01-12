Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Newman Catholic girls basketball team hung with top-ranked and undefeated Wisconsin Rapids Assumption into the second half but the Royals were able to pull away for a 64-34 win in a Marawood Conference South Division game Thursday night at Newman Catholic High School.

Newman Catholic trailed 28-19 at halftime before Assumption, ranked No. 1 in this week’s Wissports.net Division 5 state coaches poll, outscored the Cardinals by 21 over the final 18 minutes to finish off the victory.

Jordyn Jaglinski drilled seven 3-pointers and scored a game-high 22 points for the Royals (13-0, 8-0 Marawood South). Sarah Shaw added 18 points in the win.

Evie Bates was the lone Newman Catholic player in double figures, finishing with 16 points.

The Cardinals (2-12, 1-8 Marawood South) returns to action Tuesday at Auburndale for another Marawood South contest.

Royals 64, Cardinals 34

Assumption 28 36 – 64

Newman Catholic 19 15 – 34

ASSUMPTION (64): Claire Nelson 1 0-0 2, Sarah Shaw 8 2-2 18, Jordyn Jaglinski 7 1-2 22, Addi Vollert 1 1-2 3, Ari Cavanaugh 1 0-2 2, Madison Moss 0 0-0 0, Kylie Carroll 0 0-0 0, Anna Schooley 5 0-0 10, Lydia Smits 1 2-5 4, Rylee Stublaski 1 1-2 3. FG: 26. FT: 5-15. 3-pointers: 7 (Jaglinski 7). Fouls: 9. Fouled out: none. Record: 13-0, 8-0 Marawood Conference South Division.

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (34): Mallory Rozwadowski 0 0-0 0, Lily Shields 1 0-0 2, Mel Severson 3 0-0 7, Ashley Jankowski 3 1-4 7, Briana Schulz 1 0-0 2, Lillian Bodenheimer 0 0-0 0, Evie Bates 6 3-7 16, Aubrey Puent 0 0-0 0. FG: 14. FT: 4-11. 3-pointers: 2 (Jankowski 1, Bates 1). Fouls: 17. Fouled out: none. Record: 2-12, 1-8 Marawood Conference South Division.

