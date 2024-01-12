Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Norman “Nibs” Chack

Norman “Nibs” Raymond Chack, a beloved son, brother, uncle, and veteran, passed away on January 10, 2024, at the age of 85. He was born on January 16, 1938, in Wausau, WI, to the late Sigmund and Rose Chack. Norman resided in Schofield, WI, throughout his life and proudly served our country in the United States Navy.

After enlisting on February 14, 1956, Norman dedicated six years of his life in service to his nation before being honorably discharged on February 13, 1962. His commitment to duty and sacrifice will always be remembered and cherished.

Nibs was known for his adventurous spirit and love for the outdoors. He found great joy in hunting and fishing. Additionally, he enjoyed the company of his friends, often gathering with them for happy hour at various local establishments.

Nibs was a fun-loving uncle to Diane Brod (Wally Schilling), Kathy Stepan, Michelle (Jeff) Clark, Mike Raymond, Suzi(Ronny)Kusiak, Lisa (Brian)Heier, Jill (Conrad) Harris, and Steve Notz.

Norman’s warm and caring personality endeared him to all who knew him, and he will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings: Alice (Vincent)Augustine, Violet (Russell)Raymond, Betty (Bill)Notz, and an infant brother.

A memorial service for Nibs will be held on Thursday, January 18 at Brainard Funeral Home, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston at 3 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Legion in honor of Nibs.

Nibs will forever be remembered for his kindness, his love for his family, and his unwavering patriotism. May his soul find eternal peace, and may his memory live on in the hearts and minds of those he left behind.

Beverly J. Cramer

In Loving Memory of Beverly J. Cramer

Beverly J. Cramer, a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2024, at the age of 88. Born on July 22, 1935, Beverly’s journey on earth was filled with creativity, passion.

Beverly possessed a vibrant artistic spirit, constantly finding inspiration in the world around her. Crocheting was not just a hobby, but a true art form for her. With nimble fingers and a joyous heart, she created intricate and beautiful pieces that brought warmth and comfort to all who were lucky enough to receive them.

One of Beverly’s great joys in life was working alongside her loving husband in their shared passion for woodworking. He would skillfully carve intricate shapes and designs, and she would bring them to life using her painter’s touch.

Beverly’s love for art extended beyond her own creations. She delighted in attending art and craft shows in Milwaukee, where she would wander amongst the stalls, soaking in the creativity and talent of fellow artists. Her eyes would sparkle with excitement as she discovered new techniques, often finding inspiration for her own work.

As we gather to bid farewell to Beverly, we remember the vibrant and imaginative soul that she was. Her legacy will forever live on in the beautifully crafted crochet works she lovingly made, her passion for art, and the joy she brought to the lives of those around her.

Beverly is survived by her daughter; Cheryl (Steven) Petri, Granddaughter; Shannon (David) Cronce, Grandsons; Steve Jr, and Jason, Great-Grandchildren; Aubrey, Ava, Owen and Logan.She is preceded in death by her husband; Robert, her parents, and the last of seven siblings.

A funeral service to celebrate Beverly’s remarkable journey will be held on Friday January 19, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Restlawn Memorial Park Chapel. Officiated by Pastor Lance Hoelscher. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the hour of service at the Chapel. Following the service, Beverly will be laid to rest at Restlawn Memorial Park beside her loving husband.

Michael J. Kellnhauser

Mike was one in a million….

A brother, friend, uncle, Dad to five dogs, with a heart of Gold and loved by so many.

Michael “Mike” J. Kellnhauser, 70, Wausau passed away on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born August 2, 1953 in Wausau, son of the late Henry and Elaine (DeBroux) Kellnhauser. He married Jeanette Kolbe in Wausau. She preceded him in death on May 4, 2015.

His passions were painting, singing, cooking, fishing, hunting, home remodeling and landscaping. He loved a good rowdy game of Scrabble with his sister Sue, followed by a golf cart ride on his beautiful land.

Mike loved doing flower arrangements and was co-owner of Al-Rene’s Flowers in Wausau. After the death of his wife Jeanette, he continued to bless people with his gift out of his home. More than income, he did it to bring comfort and love to those he made his beautiful arrangements for. He would receive so many personal notes and cards to thank him for his beautiful work and sentiment. He also donated his work to churches and benefits.

This past year was very hard for Mike, as he had to give up his business, his singing and Karaoke, his painting, his hunting and fishing and most things he enjoyed so fully. But true to Mike, he continued to fight, and led us on his journey with cancer on Facebook, with humor, and details of pure emotions.

He was truly one of the most generous, and kind human beings in the world, and would give his last dime to someone in need. He was the guy at a family gathering to take the pictures, and now the family is blessed with many memories with him.

Mike is survived by David Glodoski, partner for 9 years, Susan Kellnhauser, Kris (Greg) Cemke, Tom (Daniele) Kellnhauser, many nieces and nephews and his beloved 5 dogs, Kizzie, Laney, Olivia, Nettie and Paris.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Elaine Kellnhauser, his father Henry Kellnhauser and his wife Jeanette (Kolbe) Kellnhauser.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 18, 2024 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the Stewart Avenue funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Mike’s family would like to extend a sincere thank you to all of his caring friends, and the Aspirus Oncology team for their love and care during Mike’s illness.

He will never be forgotten and forever loved.

Mary F. Ewing

Mary Frances Ewing, 60, of Wausau, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Mount View Care Center.

Born on March 16, 1963 in Wausau, she was the daughter of the late William and Jean Ewing.

She leaves behind her partner of many years, Gary Binder. Mary was a devoted sister to Barbara (Robert) Sagadin, Debra Ewing (sister-in-law), Kathleen Ewing, Patricia Lunar, Thomas Ewing, and Gary Balcerzak; most beloved aunt to Kristin (Eric) Fuehrer, Paul (Becky) Sagadin, Stephen (Katie) Sagadin, Jennifer Lunar, Josie (Robert) Lunar Crumble, Chante’ Ewing, and Anthony (Jennifer) Ewing; very special great aunt to Miguel (Lauren), Mario, Jade, David ,Christian, Maliyah, Isabella, Amelia, Sean, Ben, Emily, Samuel, Adley and Sienna.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Michael.

The funeral liturgy will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau, celebrated by Deacon Ervin Burkhardt. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Restlawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

A very sincere thank you to all staff at Aspirus Hospital, Mount View Care Center, and Dr. Brian Smith for all of their compassion and support.

John R. Pflieger

John R. Pflieger, 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at home under the care of his family, and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

He was born July 6, 1937 in Wausau, son of the late Lawrence and Marion (Durand) Pflieger. John was raised in Rothschild with his eight brothers and two sisters. He spent three years in the Army, based out of Fort Richardson, Alaska, where he was honored to be a member of the US Army ski team. He married the love-of-his-life, Mary McGinley, on his birthday in 1974, in her hometown of Waunakee. Together they had three children who were the delight of his life.

John loved spending time outdoors tending to his gorgeous flowers, and growing an abundance of vegetables for others to enjoy. An avid hunter and fisherman, he loved sharing the bounty with others and telling tales of his adventures. Needing nothing fancy, the simple pleasures in life brought him great joy.

John is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mary; one daughter, Sarah (Paul Stieber) and two sons, Jason (Stefani), Shane (Ralph Paoli); three grandsons, Zackary Stieber, and Jonny and Jase Pflieger; four brothers,Richard (Eunice), Eugene (Mary), Mark (Mary), and David (Toni); two sisters, Mary Davis, and Kathy (Howard) Mathis; brothers and sisters-inlaw, Joanne Niebuhr, Kay (Richard) Endres, Jack (LaRee) McGinley, Jerry (Gail) McGinley, Betty Pflieger, Ella Pflieger, Janice Pflieger, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Patrick (Carol), Jerry, Larry, and Tom, and one brother-in-law, Bob Neibuhr. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 19, 2024 at St. Mark Catholic Church, Rothschild, where John was a lifelong member. Rev. Eric Mashak will preside. Visitation will be Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

His family extends a special thank you to all of his friends who have helped him and spent time with him throughout the years. And to his nurse, Shawn, and the entire team from Aspirus Hospice, thank you for your tender, loving care.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Charlotte A. Otto

Charlotte Anne Otto, 88, Town of Rib Falls, passed away on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Aspirus Hospital surrounded by her family.

Charlotte was born September 27, 1935 in Wausau, WI, daughter of Walter and Erna (Anklam) Hilmershausen. She graduated from Edgar High School in 1953. On October 3, 1953 she married Wilbur Otto at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Edgar, WI. He preceded her in death on May 30, 2023. They were happily married for sixty-nine years. During that time, they resided in the Town of Rib Falls and raised four daughters.

Charlotte worked for the former Wausau Insurance Company and as a bookkeeper for G&R Equipment. She taught piano and organ, giving thousands of lessons to many, many students out of her home and at St. Anthony’s Catholic School, Athens, WI. Charlotte was a longtime active member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Edgar where she served as the church organist for over 70 years.

Among some of her pastimes were playing the piano, organ, flower gardening, and reading. She enjoyed spending time with her family and attending her grandchildren’s many concerts and sporting events.

She is survived by four daughters. Marsha Otto, Marla (Thomas) Berg, Renee (Patrick) Steffen and Rachelle Phakitthong. Seven grandchildren, Jamie Sterzinger (Preston Rau), Andrew and Sarah Steffen, Ally (Lance Nicholds), Chentaly, Ashley, and Chenpieng Phakitthong, a great-granddaughter, Lydia. A sister, Maureen Hennig and a brother Rodney Hilmershausen, sisters-in-law Marlene Otto and Ruby Holzem. Along with several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law Khamby Phakitthong.

Funeral services will be on Friday, January 19, 2024 at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 424 N 3rd Ave, Edgar with Pastor Gail Sowell officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 am – 11:00 am with a service at 11:00 am at the church.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff of Aspirus Hospital Palliative Care Unit, for the great care they gave their mother.

We love you and will never forget you, Mom and Dad. God’s Peace.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Robert A. Daniels

Robert A. “Bob” Daniels, Oxford, FL, formerly of Stevens Point, died Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 12, 2024 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit (St. Stanislaus) Catholic Church, Stevens Point. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. immediately following the visitation at the church. The Rev. Steven Brice will preside. Burial with full military honors will follow at Guardian Angel Cemetery, Stevens Point.

Bob was born on November 25, 1926 in Beaver Dam, to Alvin and Constance (Dermody) Daniels. Following graduation from Beaver Dam High School in June 1944 he enlisted in the United States Navy and served during WWII with medical units in various locations until his honorable discharge in October 1946. He then attended and graduated from Wayland Jr. College in 1948 and from the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater in June, 1951.

On March 27, 1951, Bob married E. Jean Budde at St. Peter’s Church in Beaver Dam. Jean’s uncle, Fr. George Budde and his three brothers, Fr. Gerard, Fr. John, and Fr. Ray Budde co-celebrated their wedding mass with them. Bob and Jean celebrated their 72th wedding anniversary in March, 2023.

Survivors include his loving wife, Evelyn Jean Daniels, Oxford FL, his son, Robert J. (Patricia) Daniels, Lady Lake, FL, Thomas G. (Kriss) Daniels, The Villages, FL and James A. (Pamela) Daniels, Mesa, AZ, his grandchildren, Matthew Daniels, Andrea (Sean) Donehoo, Katherine Wolff, Melissa (James) Owusu, Roberta (Jordan) Hadaway, Jon (Caroline) Daniels, Chris (Michelle) Bahr, Wesley (Kayla) Daniels, Trevor (Jessica) Daniels, Stephanie (Jeff) Stone, Casey Marshall, his great grandchildren, Savannah, London, Cooper, Lucy, Olivia, Paxton, Lorelei, Brooks, Evelynn, Adaline, Joe and Cecelia.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters, Gloria Vogl and Connie Stieber and brothers-in-law, Robert Vogl and Fritz Stieber.

In June, 1951, following his college graduation, Bob was called back to active military duty to serve during the Korean War. After further training at Great Lakes, he was transferred to Camp Pendleton, CA for attachment to the Marines and combat medical training with the Fleet Marine Force Command staff at Marine Corp Headquarters, Pacific Theatre, Pearl Harbor.

In December, 1952, following his Korean War service, Bob began working for Hardware Mutual (Sentry Insurance) here in Stevens Point, retiring from Sentry Insurance after a 37-year career serving in a variety of home office, corporate, and field management staff positions in the Stevens Point, Minneapolis, and Santa Barbara, CA offices.

Bob enjoyed many years of volunteer work in Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Little League Baseball, conducted many summer tennis lessons and tournaments for area children and adults, and for establishing and coaching Boys Tennis at Pacelli High School for over ten years. Bob received the “Y Men’s Club Service to Youth Award” in recognition of his volunteer work in the community, was selected and participated in the second WWII “Never Forgotten Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. in October, 2010, and was a recipient of the “Order of Arrow” leadership award for his long time work with the Boy Scouts. He was involved with the original planning and multi-year operations of the Pacelli Panacea program, served as an Usher at St. Stan’s for 25 years, enjoyed tennis, (played in many local, state, and military tennis tournaments), golf, woodworking, genealogy, coin collecting, taking care of his yard, and was a very dedicated fan and Packer season ticket holder over 58 years. Bob also served on numerous School, Park Ridge Village, Portage County Citizen committees, and as a Red Cross Volunteer for many years.

He was a life-time member of the Stevens Point Elks Club, Whiting Dance Club, Point DAM Club, American Legion Post #6, UW Whitewater “W” Club and the U.S. Fleet Marine Force Combat Medical Association.

Bob’s family is very grateful to the staff at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Ministry Medical Dept., St. Michael’s Hospital, and the VA during his retirement years as well as Compassion Care Hospice & The Willows Assisted Living of Florida on his final days for or their wonderful care and compassion. Memorials, if desired can be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Pacelli Catholic Schools, Ministry Medical Hospice, or local Charities. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Jacon P. Maguire

Jacon Paul Maguire 44, Passed away Thursday January 4, 2024 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born November 29, 1979, son of Marshall Maguire.

He graduated from Mosinee High School.

On September 2, 2006, Jacon married the love of his life Jaime Lee Cheyka. They were married for 17yrs but had 20 wonderful years together filled with love, laughter, tears and adventure that only made their love stronger. They have a beautiful daughter Presley Jade who is the center of their world and 8 precious angel babies. Daughters: Kingsley Amaryllis, Locksley Saffron, Harley Rose, Novaley Aurora. Sons: Memphis Raines, Hemi Storm, Lennox Orion & Vegas Zion.

He was a very dedicated & loving Husband, Father, Son, Son-in-law, Brother, Brother-in-law, Uncle, Friend & Co-worker who was loved and cherished dearly. He was employed at Kafka Granite where he enjoyed working for Glenn Kafka. He was a hard worker and a wonderful provider for his family. He never took life too seriously, most of the time he goof around with others or tell a dirty joke until they smiled. He showed amazing strength & an unmatched will to live since his cancer diagnosis. He fought like no other always staying positive holding his head high, cracking jokes and making plans for the future determined to kills off all of his tumors that he named “Scary Gary and his off spring”. That attitude lead Dr’s locally & across the country to say he was in denial of his terminal diagnosis because he simply wanted to live & enjoy whatever time he had not focusing on the Demon Colon Cancer that spread rapidly throughout his entire body leaving no area untouched. He was & will forever be a pillar of inspiration to people all across the world that knew him. He was ruled inoperable since the day of his diagnosis due to the dozens & dozens of tumors that were throughout his entire body & later his brain. After Jaime found a doctor that was willing to operate on the largest tumor in his brain to try to restore his memory, mobility and eye sight etc he believed God had saved him for a reason. He decided to document every step of his journey in hopes that it will help others in their own journey with cancer.

He is survived by his loving & devoted wife Jaime, their very talented and beautiful daughter Presley Jade. His Mother-in-law Cindy Cheyka whom he called Mom, His Father Marshall Maguire, his sisters Kelly Maguire, Amanda (Joseph) Bolton, Kristy (Willy) Luedtke, his brother Anthony Maguire, his Sister-in-law aka “Sister Wife” Tracy Cheyka (Glen) Arrowood, Brother-in-law’s Ed Cheyka Jr. and Josh (Ashley Antoniak) Cheyka, niece Kaylie Cheyka & her children AviciiLynn Falk & Araoh Falk, his other nieces Ashley Cheyka, Kayla Cheyka, Lexi Cheyka, Avery Hornik, Ember Hornik, Cecilia Luedtke, Amara Bolton, Samiya Bolton and his Nephew’s Dilan Cheyka, Wyatt Luedtke, Waylon Luedtke and Diesel Bolton. His Grandmother Rena (Kaiser) Maguire. Lifelong Best Friends Sebastian Boge, John Garcia, Edgardo Garcia, Frank Feehrer, Jordan Roberts and many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins & Friends.

He was preceded in death by their children Kingsley Amaryllis Maguire, Locksley Saffron Maguire, Harley Rose Maguire, Novaley Aurora Maguire, Memphis Raines Maguire, Hemi Storm Maguire, Lennox Orion Maguire & Vegas Zion Maguire. His Father-in-law Edward Cheyka Sr. who passed away almost a month prior whom he called Dad and was his partner in crime! His niece Kaylie Cheyka’s babies Dakota Raine Cheyka & Loxley River Falk. His Paternal Grandpa Thomas “Cecil” Maguire, Maternal Grandparents Edward & Alice Dombrowski, cousin Tyson Maguire, Uncles: Marwood Maguire, Monti Maguire, Steve Liest, Paul Williams.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12 Noon, on Wednesday, January 17, 2023, at Our Savior’s National Catholic Church, 804 Jackson Street, Mosinee. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 17, 2023 at 11:00am until the time of Mass. Burial will be in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Kronenwetter.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, a Funeral fund has been established in Jacon’s name.

