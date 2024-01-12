Wausau Pilot & Review

Here is the list of restaurant inspections conducted in Marathon County in December 2023:

Arby’s: No violations Address: 1531 County Road XX, Rothschild, WI 54474

Inspection Date: 12/27/2023. Arrow Sport’s Club: 3 violations Address: 6202 Schofield Ave.

Inspection Date: 12/27/23.

The bar warewashing machine does not dispense detergent or sanitizer automatically.

Tile flooring needs repair in two locations; 1) by the back kitchen door 2) in the storage room behind the bar.

The back kitchen door is not tight-fitting. Best Western Plus: 5 violations Address: 201 N 17th Av, Wausau, WI 54401

Inspection Date: 12/28/2023

Bathroom in basement fitness area is not identified as a bathroom.

The cement floor in the hallway to exit outside from the stairwell has accumulated debris. Back side of door to the stairwell by the computer station is soiled.

Guest ice buckets are not being washed, rinsed and sanitized between guest periods.

Ice machine is in need of cleaning on the 3rd and 5th floors. Microwave is soiled in listed rooms.

Mattress pads are not being provided for mattresses on pull out couches. Blue Willow Cafe: 11 violations Address: 1111 N 4th Av, Wausau, WI 54401

Inspection Date: 12/4/2023

Raw shell eggs were stored over celery in the Walk-in Cooler. (Repeat, corrected during inspection)

Food grade pails containing raw chicken were stored stacked on top of food grade pails containing pickles. (Repeat, corrected during inspection.)

Raw chicken breast was not cooked to a temperature of 165°F for 15 seconds. (Corrected during inspection.)

The chlorine sanitizer in the kitchen wipe bucket, was above the allowable limit for sanitizer concentration.

The Person in Charge (PIC) is unable to demonstrate knowledge of the hazards associated with comsuming raw or undercooked animal foods. Is is regarding plating undercooked chicken breast for a customer.

The Person in Charge (PIC) is not monitoring proper sanitization techniques in the food establishment. This is regarding the observation of the kitching wiping cloth bucket sanitizer concentration testing above the allowable limit.

Crushed strawberries in the 2 Door reach-in, kitchen cooler were not date marked as well as the cranberry sauce located in the Randall Waitress Station Cold Unit.

Two dial thermometers used in food establishment were not accurate to +/- 2°F. (Corrected during inspection)

The handwashing sink next to the coffee area is being used to clean coffee machine equipment.

Single use condiment containers were observed being used as scoops in ice cream toppings.

Containers containing food (juice, fish, and other foods) were observed stored on the floor of the Walk-in Freezer. (Repeat) Burks Bar: 2 violations Address: 4711 Stewart Av, Wausau, WI 54401

Inspection Date: 12/5/2023

Coleslaw in bar prep table is not date marked.

Serving spoon inside coleslaw container with handle laying in the coleslaw. Cassel Bar & Grill: No violations Address: 130665 County Road N, Marathon, WI 54448

Inspection Date: 12/5/2023 Domino’s Pizza: No violations Address: 3910 Schofield Av, Weston, WI 54476

Inspection Date: 12/27/2023 Home Bar & Grill: No violations Address: 115 W Redwood St, Edgar, WI 54426

Inspection Date: 12/28/2023 Hot Wok Chinese Express: 1 violation Address: 829 Grand, Schofield, WI 54476

Inspection Date: 12/20/2023

Must use food grade storage containers, plastic bags are not food grade. HuHot Mongolian Grill: 4 violations Address: 4530 Rib Mountain Dr, Wausau, WI 54401

Inspection Date: 12/21/2023

The Person in Charge (PIC) is not monitoring the food temperatures for foods during hot and cold holding. The cold holding unit for the food bars were not turned on by staff. (Corrected during inspection)

Employee noted working in food preparation/cooking area without a hair restraint.

Label all squirt bottles at the grill area as to contents (water, oil, spray bottle by slicer)

The squirt bottle at the grill area need to be cleaned and sanitized frequently. Illusions: 3 violations Address: 3780 Redwood St, Fenwood, WI 54426

Inspection Date: 12/20/2023

Food items in cooler/refrigerator not date marked after removal from original packaging.

No consumer advisory provided or the consumer advisory on menu is missing.

Frozen ground beef patties and frozen fish filets in freezer were observed to be stored unwrapped or uncovered. Peking: 2 violations Address: 221 Scott, Wausau, WI 54403

Inspection Date: 12/20/2023

Water temperature for the sanitation rinse in the high temperature warewashing machine is not reaching 180F.

An irreversible registering thermometer is not provided for measuring utensil surface temperatures in the hot water mechanical warewashing operation. Pizza Hut 30640: No violations Address: 306 S 17th Av, Wausau, WI 54401

Inspection Date: 12/8/2023 Rib River by Accentu: No violations Address: 135737 State Highway 29, Marathon, WI 54448

Inspection Date: 12/6/2023 Steve/Diane’s “Memories Ballroom”: 1 violation Address: 142475 County Rd NN, Marathon, WI 54448

Inspection Date: 12/7/2023

Comminuted meat (hamburger) is asterisked on the childrens menu, suggesting that ground beef (hamburger) may be offered undercooked. Straight Home LLC: No violations Address: 184060 State Highway 153, Elderon, WI 54429

Inspection Date: 12/8/2023 Subway: One violatio Address: 300 E Bridge St, Wausau, WI 54403

Inspection Date: 12/8/2023

Light intensity in the walk-in cooler impedes ability to identify food products and recognize insanitary conditions in some areas. (Repeat) Trails End Lodge: 3 violations Address: 3901 Sherman St, Wausau, WI 54401

Inspection Date: 12/6/2023

Hamburger is being offered in an undercooked condition on the children’s menu.

Multiple items on your sandwich menu are identified as being served or undercooked. Remove the asterisk by the following items. (rueben, blt, turkey melt)

Potato salad is in a container that doesn’t allow for proper cooling. Transfer potato salad to a metal pan to allow proper cooling. 4 hours to get to 40 degrees from ambient temperature. Weiks’ Pub & Grill: 2 violations Address: 229810 N 152 Av, Marathon, WI 54448

Inspection Date: 12/18/2023

Bulk and pattied ground beef in the kitchen reach-in cooler was found to have been held at an internal temperature > 41°F for an unknown number of hours. (Corrected during inspection)

Air-break in drainage under bar ice sink insufficient to prevent contamination in the event of backflow. Z Place 2 Be: No violations Address: 155835 County Road C, Mosinee, WI 54455

Inspection Date: 12/13/2023

All information courtesy of the Marathon County Health Department.

