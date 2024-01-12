Submitted by Jim Force to Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wisconsin girls’ team got off to a good start at the U18 National Championships at Rock Creek Curling in Lafayette, Colorado, near Denver.

Featuring Wausau’s Ella Wendling and Adriana Fisher, the team won its first two matches. They defeated team Johnson from Minnesota, 7-6 this morning. Yesterday, they defeated their first-round opponent, 9-1.

The other members of the team are Emily Rubenzer from Stevens Point and Savannah Koch from Poynette.

According to Wausau West High School curling coach Jim Wendling, the two Wisconsin boys teams also won their opening matches.

Round-robin play among 12 girls’ and 12 boys’ teams continues through Saturday.

Semi-finals and finals are on Sunday.

Like this: Like Loading...