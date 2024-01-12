Wausau Pilot & Review

Local communities are declaring snow emergencies as a major winter storm passes through the area.

Wausau and Mosinee each sent news releases detailing emergency policies in their communities. In Wausau, a snow emergency is in effect from 3 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Saturday, during which time vehicles can not be parked on city streets. Vehicle owners will receive $100 citations for parking on Wausau streets while the emergency declaration is in effect.

In Mosinee, the snow emergency stretches from 4 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday. Violators will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

Snow emergencies are used to allow plows to remove snow for commuting traffic, maintaining bus transportation and ensure emergency vehicles can respond to calls.

Drivers are urged to use extreme caution on snow-covered streets and during periods of low visibility and heavy snowfall.

