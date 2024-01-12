Wausau Pilot & Review

U.S. Marshals in Texas arrested a 25-year-old convicted sex offender from Wausau after a 13-hour standoff, authorities said.

Peter Jewell-Reigel, who was wanted in Marathon County for allegedly violating parole terms, was apprehended Friday around 2 p.m. in Houston. Officials located him in a hotel parking lot.

According to a news release, Jewell-Reigel faced allegations of unapproved and unsupervised contact with a 13-year-old girl in December, prompting a scheduled meeting with his probation officer. His parents were driving him to the meeting when he allegedly removed his ankle bracelet and jumped from the moving vehicle.

In 2018, when Jewell-Reigel was 20, he was convicted of child pornography crimes after he admitted meeting a 12-year-old girl from another state through the online role-playing game Wizard 101 and persuading her to send him explicit photos.

The girl’s mother ultimately called the FBI. Investigators say Jewell-Reigel had about 140 photos of the girl and about 60 photos of other girls who were around age 16 in his possession, along with a “troubled past,” according to past media reports.

Jewell-Riegel was charged in federal court. He pleaded guilty to producing child pornography and in 2019 was given the mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison. He was on extended supervision when he allegedly absconded.

On Jan. 3, investigators learned Jewell-Reigel was in Houston, leading to his arrest following the lengthy standoff, during which he was reported to have a knife.

Like this: Like Loading...