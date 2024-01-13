Wausau Pilot & Review
MADISON – Thirty-six Wisconsin manufacturers have been selected as finalists for the 35th Annual Manufacturer of the Year (MOTY) Awards.
Manufacturing is the state’s top industry, employing nearly half a million Wisconsinites and producing over $70 billion in economic output each year. The finalists represent the diversity and power of Wisconsin’s manufacturing industry and highlight the high-wage, family-supporting careers within the sector.
The MOTY program recognizes the state’s top manufacturers of all sectors and sizes for their commitment to quality careers, good business practices, financial growth, innovative processes and reinvestment into local communities.
Grand Award winners will be selected in four categories based on company size.
The 35th Annual Manufacturer of the Year Award finalists are:
Small Category (1-99 employees)
- Enerquip Thermal Solutions – Medford
- Former Associates LLC – Kenosha
- Keenline Conveyor Systems, LLC – Omro
- Lemke Industrial Machine LLC – Marathon
- Pindel Global Precision, Inc. – New Berlin
- Precision Plus, Inc. – Elkhorn
- Smokey Woods – Crivitz
Medium Category (100-249 employees)
- ANGI Energy Systems LLC – Janesville
- Beyond Vision – West Allis
- Eck Industries, Inc. – Manitowoc
- Empire Screen Printing Inc – Onalaska
- IKI Manufacturing Inc – Edgerton
- Minnesota Wire & Cable Co – Eau Claire
- Muza Sheet Metal Company LLC – Oshkosh
- Plas-Tech Engineering – Lake Geneva
- Red Line Plastics, LLC – Manitowoc
- Royal Basket Trucks, Inc. – Darien
- Winsert, LLC – Marinette
- Wisconsin Metal Parts, Inc. – Waukesha
Large Category (250-499 employees)
- Custom Fabricating & Repair, Inc. “CFR” – Marshfield
- Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC – La Crosse
- Metal-Era, LLC – Waukesha
- Midwest Products and Engineering Inc. – Milwaukee
- OEM Fabricators, Inc. – Woodville
- Radius Packaging – New Berlin
- Volm Companies Inc. – Antigo
- Weinbrenner Shoe Company Inc – Merrill
- Weldall MFG., Inc. – Waukesha
Mega Category (500+ employees)
- Brakebush Brothers, Inc. – Westfield
- Husco International, Inc. – Waukesha
- Kapco, Inc. – Grafton
- Kruger Family Industries, LLC – Portage
- Menasha Corporation – Neenah
- Plexus Corp. – Neenah
- Stella and Chewy’s – Oak Creek
- Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry – Manitowoc
Baker Tilly, Michael Best & Friedrich LLP and Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce sponsor the annual MOTY awards program. These partners will celebrate the finalists and reveal the winners on Feb. 22 at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee. Registration for the award ceremony is now open. Additional information can be found online at www.wimoty.com.