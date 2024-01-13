Wausau Pilot & Review

MADISON – Thirty-six Wisconsin manufacturers have been selected as finalists for the 35th Annual Manufacturer of the Year (MOTY) Awards.

Manufacturing is the state’s top industry, employing nearly half a million Wisconsinites and producing over $70 billion in economic output each year. The finalists represent the diversity and power of Wisconsin’s manufacturing industry and highlight the high-wage, family-supporting careers within the sector.

The MOTY program recognizes the state’s top manufacturers of all sectors and sizes for their commitment to quality careers, good business practices, financial growth, innovative processes and reinvestment into local communities.

Grand Award winners will be selected in four categories based on company size.

The 35th Annual Manufacturer of the Year Award finalists are:

Small Category (1-99 employees)

Enerquip Thermal Solutions – Medford

Former Associates LLC – Kenosha

Keenline Conveyor Systems, LLC – Omro

Lemke Industrial Machine LLC – Marathon

Pindel Global Precision, Inc. – New Berlin

Precision Plus, Inc. – Elkhorn

Smokey Woods – Crivitz

Medium Category (100-249 employees)

ANGI Energy Systems LLC – Janesville

Beyond Vision – West Allis

Eck Industries, Inc. – Manitowoc

Empire Screen Printing Inc – Onalaska

IKI Manufacturing Inc – Edgerton

Minnesota Wire & Cable Co – Eau Claire

Muza Sheet Metal Company LLC – Oshkosh

Plas-Tech Engineering – Lake Geneva

Red Line Plastics, LLC – Manitowoc

Royal Basket Trucks, Inc. – Darien

Winsert, LLC – Marinette

Wisconsin Metal Parts, Inc. – Waukesha

Large Category (250-499 employees)

Custom Fabricating & Repair, Inc. “CFR” – Marshfield

Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC – La Crosse

Metal-Era, LLC – Waukesha

Midwest Products and Engineering Inc. – Milwaukee

OEM Fabricators, Inc. – Woodville

Radius Packaging – New Berlin

Volm Companies Inc. – Antigo

Weinbrenner Shoe Company Inc – Merrill

Weldall MFG., Inc. – Waukesha

Mega Category (500+ employees)

Brakebush Brothers, Inc. – Westfield

Husco International, Inc. – Waukesha

Kapco, Inc. – Grafton

Kruger Family Industries, LLC – Portage

Menasha Corporation – Neenah

Plexus Corp. – Neenah

Stella and Chewy’s – Oak Creek

Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry – Manitowoc

Baker Tilly, Michael Best & Friedrich LLP and Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce sponsor the annual MOTY awards program. These partners will celebrate the finalists and reveal the winners on Feb. 22 at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee. Registration for the award ceremony is now open. Additional information can be found online at www.wimoty.com.

