Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Young Professionals Wanted. The United Way’s Emerging Leaders group provides volunteer support to the Catholic Charities Warming Center the first Monday of every month, November through April. The next date is Feb. 5. Contact Carly at channey@unitedwaymc.org or 715-298-5719 to volunteer or provide part of a meal to serve to Warming Center guests.

Give The Gift Of A Lift. Many of our older and disabled neighbors don’t drive, and this can be especially isolating in the winter. Faith in Action offers rides to seniors for personal appointments, such as visits to family and friends, exercise classes, and beauty salons. If you would like to help, contact Jamie at 715-848-8783 or WausauFIAinfo@gmail.com to start a volunteer application. Ages 18+.

Volunteers Needed for Music Competition. The Wausau School District Solo & Ensemble Event will be held Feb. 24 at Wausau East High School. Help is needed in several areas, including attendance monitoring, transporting forms, serving concessions and various administrative tasks. This is an all-day event; no experience required. Contact Kirsten Hornby at 715-261-0650 to sign up.

Help Patients Make Their Wishes Known. Many patients need help completing their power of attorney for health care, a legal document that tells others what medical care they do or do not want in a time of crisis. This volunteer will assist with completing the document(s) provided, witnessing the signature and making copies, as well as other office duties as requested. Contact the Aspirus volunteer office at 715-847-2848 or volunteers@aspirus.org for more information.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Children’s Winter Gear Needed. The United Way of Marathon County’s Community Closet seeks kids’ outwear, specifically snow pants, gloves and winter boots. Drop off donations at the Community Closet garage on the backside of the United Way office, 705 S. 24th Ave., Suite 440, in Wausau, on Wednesdays 1-4 p.m. or Fridays 9 a.m.-noon.

Baby Hygiene Items Needed. The Babies’ Place at The Neighbors’ Place needs shampoo, baby wash, diapers, diaper rash cream and other baby hygiene items to stock their shelves. Donations accepted 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday on the loading dock side of 360 Grand Ave. Contact Elizabeth at 715-845-1966 with questions.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

Like this: Like Loading...