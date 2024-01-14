Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear Editor —

How dare Lou Larson impugn the character of Doug Diny, my alderperson for the 4th district. I’m sure there’s some rational explanation for why Doug has so far concealed from the council his secret simple plan for solving the water rate crisis.

I’m equally certain that although he appears to think that the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company is some kind of sainted local business struggling under the criminally unjust burden of (checks notes) basic accountability, his knowledge of geography and international corporations couldn’t be that ridiculously bad, because how could anyone that dumb not just drown accidentally in the cereal bowl each morning? It only stands to reason.

Similarly, Doug’s statements revealing that he has such a deep misunderstanding of civic authority and the budget process that he shouldn’t be trusted running for school crossing guard might seem obviously disqualifying for a mayoral candidate, but hear me out. What if Doug’s fundamental lack of knowledge of how the council he’s on works, and his spotless record of lack of accomplishments during his term, are because he has been spending all of his energy and time coming up with a brilliant and cohesive actionable set of plans for how to manage the mall project, infrastructure, the riverside, the high school enrollment situation, the homelessness problem, the drug problem, and the other issues facing Wausau?

Alright, I’ll grant that it would be nice if he was doing that today as part of his job as a council member.

I’m certain that Doug will step up in these very pages to reveal the majestic grandeur of his vision, pronto, to clear the air. Lesser men than he, after a letter like Lou’s, would probably be last sighted skulking onto a late night Greyhound bound for Florida, hat in hand and hurriedly packed suitcase trailing socks behind, but not our Doug.

I’m sure Doug will be able to explain all this. Let ’em have it, Doug!

Felix Gallo, Wausau

