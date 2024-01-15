Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Pamela A. Meunier

Pamela A. Meunier, 76, of Wausau, Wisconsin, passed away due to complications from COVID on December 28, 2023.

Pam was born in Shorewood, Wisconsin in 1947 to Florence and George Meunier. Her father passed away at an early age and in 1955 her mother married William Badten. Pam fondly reminisced about her early years growing up in Milwaukee down the street from her cousin and lifelong friend, Carla DeSmidt (Eimmerman).



William adopted Pam and the family moved from Shorewood to Wausau, Wisconsin where Pam would go on to graduate from Wausau High School in 1965 alongside her special friends: Mary Kate Bachuber, Ian Baker, Faith Hartkopf, and Daniel Erlandson.



Upon graduating from high school, Pam followed in her mother’s footsteps and attended Columbia Nursing School in Milwaukee and then transferred to the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point, where she graduated with a degree in Political Science. During her time at Stevens Point, she married her first husband Roger Gray. After college, Pam moved to Cincinnati, Ohio, and married Ray Deyo. Pam was a proud and loving mother to their son, Chris Deyo. Pam spent her professional career working as a social worker for the Head Start program serving at risk families within Princeton City Schools.



Pam had an enormous heart, a strong stubborn streak, and wonderful sense of humor. She was generous, loyal, and well read. She loved gardening, her cats, cooking – she made the BEST pecan pie, and always enjoyed a glass of port during the holidays. A loyal Cincinnati resident, she was an avid fan of the Reds, Bengals, Skyline Chili, and Graeter’s Ice Cream.

Pam is survived by her son, Chris (Jill) Deyo and treasured grandson, Daniel Deyo, as well as sisters Mary Bychinski (Badten) and Barbara McCrary (Badten), two nieces, Kendra Osness, Melisa McCrary and six nephews, Bradley and Nathan Bychinski, Marcus, Michael, Matthew, and Morgan McCrary.



Funeral services in Pam’s honor will be held on January 19th with visitation from 10:30 – 11:00am followed by a memorial from 11:00am – 11:30am at Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Wausau, Wisconsin.

Ronald J. Hempfer

Ronald Hempfer, age 69, of Rib Mountain and Fort Myers, Florida passed away peacefully on January 7, 2024 in Cape Coral, Florida while in the care of Hope Hospice.

Ron was born June 27, 1954 in Wausau to the late Edwin and Clara (Greene) Hempfer. After graduating from Wausau West High School in 1972, Ron worked for Drott/JI Case as a sub-assembler. He was also a very talented woodworker with an eye for perfection. He went on to start his own business, Woodstock, doing both residential and commercial custom cabinetry. His woodworking skills were also utilized at various other places within the community including Piper Products, where he retired from in 2016.

Ron had a passion for music and was a self-taught drummer. He loved country rock music, and ironically the first band he played in during the 70’s was named Rocking Country. He then helped form the band Frontier with his brother Bob and two close friends. Frontier was very well-known, with continuous bookings at various establishments, weddings, private parties, and community events throughout central Wisconsin. Ron retired from the band in the early 80’s.

Ron’s daughter Callie was born in May of 1989. She was Ron’s whole world and he loved being a father. His granddaughter, Everly, was born in September of 2019 and being a grandpa brought him so much joy. He especially loved FaceTime calls with Everly when he was spending time at his condo in Fort Myers.

While in Florida, he loved spending time with friends from Wisconsin, and met many new people that became very close friends as well. Retirement allowed him to avoid the cold winters by spending additional time in Fort Myers enjoying the warm weather, sunshine, and the palm trees he loved so much.

Survivors include his daughter Callie (Justin) Mayer of Arbor Vitae, granddaughter, Everly, sister Sandy (Eddie) Cveykus of Kronenwetter, nieces, Beth and Shanna, nephew, Brent (Courtney), great-nieces, Tianna, Sophia, and Clara, and great-nephews, Tayson, Carson, and Lincoln.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Clara Hempfer, and his brother Bob Hempfer.

Funeral Service will be held on Thursday January 18, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Helke Funeral Home (302 Spruce Street, Wausau WI 54401) Pastor Mike Huff will officiate. Visitation will be held on Wednesday January 17, 2024 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and on Thursday January 18, 2024 from 10:00 AM until the hour of Service At Helke Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family or to the COPD Foundation (COPDfoundation.org) at 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Miami FL 33134.

Ron’s generous heart and endless jokes that always brought smiles and laughter to others, will always be remembered.

Charlotte A. Otto

Charlotte Anne Otto, 88, Town of Rib Falls, passed away on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Aspirus Hospital surrounded by her family.

Charlotte was born September 27, 1935 in Wausau, WI, daughter of Walter and Erna (Anklam) Hilmershausen. She graduated from Edgar High School in 1953. On October 3, 1953 she married Wilbur Otto at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Edgar, WI. He preceded her in death on May 30, 2023. They were happily married for sixty-nine years. During that time, they resided in the Town of Rib Falls and raised four daughters.

Charlotte worked for the former Wausau Insurance Company and as a bookkeeper for G&R Equipment. She taught piano and organ, giving thousands of lessons to many, many students out of her home and at St. Anthony’s Catholic School, Athens, WI. Charlotte was a longtime active member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Edgar where she served as the church organist for over 70 years.

Among some of her pastimes were playing the piano, organ, flower gardening, and reading. She enjoyed spending time with her family and attending her grandchildren’s many concerts and sporting events.

She is survived by four daughters. Marsha Otto, Marla (Thomas) Berg, Renee (Patrick) Steffen and Rachelle Phakitthong. Seven grandchildren, Jamie Sterzinger (Preston Rau), Andrew and Sarah Steffen, Ally (Lance Nicholds), Chentaly, Ashley, and Chenpieng Phakitthong, a great-granddaughter, Lydia. A sister, Maureen Hennig and a brother Rodney Hilmershausen, sisters-in-law Marlene Otto and Ruby Holzem. Along with several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law Khamby Phakitthong.

Funeral services will be on Friday, January 19, 2024 at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 424 N 3rd Ave, Edgar with Pastor Gail Sowell officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 am – 11:00 am with a service at 11:00 am at the church.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff of Aspirus Hospital Palliative Care Unit, for the great care they gave their mother.

We love you and will never forget you, Mom and Dad. God’s Peace.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Wallace R. Artus

Wallace “Wally” R. Artus, 92, Town of Stettin, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 12, 2024 with his family by his side at Copperleaf Assisted Living, Marathon, under the care of Heartland Hospice.

He was born November 8, 1931 in the Town of Stettin, son of the late John and Emma (Hilmershausen) Artus. On January 26, 1952, he married Elaine Ziegel in the Town of Hamburg. She preceded him in death on December 9, 2016.

Wally was a dedicated dairy and ginseng farmer in the Town of Stettin his whole life. His other jobs included County Concrete, Town of Stettin, various custom field work and Van Der Geest Dairy until the age of 88. Among his favorite pastimes he enjoyed logging, cooking maple syrup, listening to polka music, playing sheepshead with his friends and spending time with his special companions Kruizer and Hank.

Survivors include, six children, Kathy Artus, Kenny (Dawn Gauerke) Artus, Gary Artus, Mary (Robert) Schultz, Lynette Schuster and Kerri (Bryne) Ohde; ten grandchildren, Nicholas (Andrea) Artus, Kimberly (Robb) Knauf, Terra (Craig) Orth, Trudy (Kurt) Wahlen, Trent (Alicia) Artus, Trista (Josh) Doucette, Trevor Schultz, Tonya (Tony) Bakken, Kendra (Cliff) Miller and Kaleb Ohde; 19 great-grandchildren, Nash, Kenzie, Asher, Konner, Kyler, Kylie, Colton, Kierslyn, Cashton, Thomas, Chloe, Isaac, Mason, Lucas, Mykenna, Alexa, Rory, Jace and Zoey; special niece, Gloria (Ron) Lavicka; sister-in-law, Marvel Artus; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife, Elaine, he was preceded in death by five siblings, Gertrude (Leonard) Reiche, Alma (Elmer) Semerau, Alice (Leslie) Baumann, John (Leilia) Artus and James Artus.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Rib Falls United Methodist Church. Rev. Tim Gurlea will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon and again on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. There will be a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, the staff at Copperleaf Assisted Living, Marathon and the staff at Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care and support you gave to Wally and his family.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Glenn S. Hoffman

Glenn S. Hoffman, 78, of Marathon, went home to be with his heavenly father on January 11, 2024.

Born in Holly, Michigan to George and Mildred Hoffman, the 5th of 6 kids. He married Louise Walraven in Fenton, Michigan and she was the love of his life for 59 years.

Glenn always had a strong will and an entrepreneurial spirit. He was a dairy farmer from a young age…taking over the family farm in Michigan with his brother, and later, buying a farm in Marathon, Wisconsin. After he sold the farm in 1996, Glenn bought and sold toys and antiques all over the United States for many years. The last several years, Glenn and Louise split their time between Wisconsin and Florida.

Glenn was also very community-minded. He served on the Edgar School Board, the board of the Pine Valley Cheese Factory, the Stratford Bank board, and the board of the Stratford Community Bible Church. He was a founding member of the Marathon Fellowship Bible Church.

In his free time, Glenn enjoyed talking to people, hunting, travel, watching old movies and going out to eat. He always had a story to tell and he enjoyed a good debate and negotiating a good deal. The relationships he built were the most important thing to him. He made friends everywhere he went, and he was great at staying in touch with everyone.

He is preceeded in death by his parents, his brothers Gary Hoffman, Gerald Hoffman and George Hoffman, his sister, Lue Etta Bass, his daughter, Debi, and grandson, Scott Schilling.

He is survived by his wife, Louise; brother Greg (Lois) Hoffman; sons Stephen (AJ) Hoffman, George (Chris) Hoffman, Ben (Debbie) Hoffman; daughter Maria (Josh) Wilson; grandchildren, Bobbi (Alex) VanHandel, Benjamin (Brenda) Hoffman, Tyler Hoffman, Lydia Hoffman, Elijah Hoffman, Micah Hoffman, Kendall Hoffman, Roehnin Wilson, Steele Hart, and Ellie Wilson; great grandchildren Alek Hoffman, Ana Hoffman and Alarik Hoffman; and many nieces and nephews including Phil (Brenda) Hoffman who he spoke to daily.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 19, 2024 at Stratford Community Bible Church, 100 Fieldcrest Drive, Stratford, WI with Pastor Tim Yorgey officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 am with a service at 11:30 and luncheon to follow.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Jeffrey L. Moore

Jeffrey Lewis Moore, age 69, died on January 12, 2024 at Bell Tower Residence in Merrill, WI from complications of Lewy body dementia.

Jeff was born in Burlington, WI on June 12, 1954 to Jack and Joan (Pieri) Moore. He was raised in Rhinelander but graduated high school in Wisconsin Rapids after the family had moved. He attended UW-Madison, studying molecular biology, followed by four years of medical school (UW-Madison) and three years of family practice residency in Wausau.

During his undergraduate years, he met and fell in love with Carla Waller. They were married December 8, 1979, recently celebrating 44 years of marriage. They have three sons, Fredrick, Daniel, and Bradley.

Jeff had a sincere and devout relationship with God, placing his faith in Christ during college. That faith led him to pursue overseas missions, and after a year of seminary training at Trinity Evangelical Divinity School in Illinois, his family moved to Pakistan with TEAM, as medical missionaries working in public health in the rural north. They returned to the US in 1988 and settled in Merrill, working with Family Medical Clinic, later Marshfield Clinic Merrill Center, until his retirement in 2018. Jeff had a strong conviction that his medical practice should serve the community and reflect his Christian faith. He made strong connections with his patients, enjoying their personal stories. He enjoyed the staff and clinicians he worked with, admiring their skill and dedication.

In addition to his career and family life, Jeff maintained several hobbies and areas of interest. He was an avid birder and member of the Wausau Bird Club. His astute observations, excellent hearing, and penchant for details led to a robust ‘life list’ of birds he had logged throughout the course of his life. He enjoyed playing the trombone throughout nearly his entire life, playing in the UW-Madison Marching Band, and later for the Merrill City Band until 2021. The stewardship of God’s creation was vitally important to him. He wanted to reflect his Creator’s design by enjoying the outdoors in ways that cared for it—hiking, biking (usually his recumbent!), canoeing—and was involved in organizations such as the Friends of Council Grounds State Park, The Nature Conservancy, and Cornell Lab. Additionally, he was medical advisor for the Lincoln County Health Department, advocating for a healthy community, and was a contributor to the published anthology Vaccine Science and Immunization Guideline: A Practical Guide for Primary Care after participating in a vaccine science fellowship with the AAFP for one year.

Jeff was a dedicated member of Bible Presbyterian Church in Merrill, and served as an elder and Mission Committee Chair, as well as teaching adult Sunday School for many years.

He is survived by his mother Joan “Toni” Moore, Delafield, sister Susan (Peter) Brandt, Delafield, brother David (Linda) Moore, Rigby, ID, wife Carla Moore, Merrill, and sons: Fred (Virginia) Moore, Verona, Dan (Paula) Moore, Wausau, and Brad (Dana) Moore, Wausau. Papa Jeff has 11 beloved grandchildren as well as cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Jack F. Moore.

Jeff will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father, and papa, giving richly of his time, wisdom, wit, and attention to his wife, children, and grandchildren. He will be deeply missed, but his family celebrates his release from disease and his rejoicing with Jesus, and looks forward to seeing him again.

A sincere thanks to Kindhearted Home Care, who made him laugh and feel respected during his struggle with dementia. And deep appreciation for Bell Tower Residence staff who, with concern and respect, cared for Jeff in his final months and days. Also, a thank you to Interim Hospice who gave helpful direction at the end.

A memorial service for Jeff will begin at 11:00 AM, Friday, January 19, 2024 at Bible Presbyterian Church, Merrill. The Rev. Andy Perry will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday, January 18, 2024 from 5 PM to 7 PM at the church and Friday at 10 AM before the service. Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be made online at www.mwcs.ws.

Memorials can be directed to Bible Presbyterian Church (biblepreschurch.org), The Nature Conservancy (nature.org), Merrill City Band (merrillcityband.org), or the charity of your choosing.

Arlyn (Joe) Wilder

Arlyn (Joe) Wilder, 90 , passed away peacefully on July 11, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 70 years Ina (Micki) Wilder, and their children, Paula (Jerry) Gimbel, Ed ( Dorothy) Wilder, Ann ( Art ) Warrell.

Joe owned a hearing aid business, (Professional Referrals) in downtown Wausau for many years. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Air Force and was a member of the Wausau post 10 American Legion.

Joe was preceded in death by his son Steven Wilder.

Like this: Like Loading...