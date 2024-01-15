Submitted by Jim Force to Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wisconsin girls’ team came up short in the final rounds at the U18 National Championships in Lafayette, Colo. over the weekend, as they wrapped up an impressive curling season.

After winning their pool-play group, the team lost in the semi-finals to the Massachusetts girls, 9-0. In the third-place game, they were defeated 8-4 by Team Johnson of St. Paul.

Participants included Ella Wendling (skip) and Adriana Fisher from Wausau, Emily Rubenzer from Stevens Point and Savannah Koch from Poynette.

On the boys’ side, the Caden Hebert rink from Eau Claire finished in first place, defeating Team Guentzel from St. Paul. The Matthew Lannoye team from Portage finished fourth.

