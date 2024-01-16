D.C. Everest’s Challenge Magnet Program for advanced learners in grades 2 – 5 is now accepting nominations.

Students selected for the program attend Riverside Elementary School where they participate in an accelerated and differentiated curriculum with instruction focused on higher level cognitive skills, problem solving, logic and creativity.

To be considered for the program, students must be nominated by a teacher or parent/guardian. Parents/guardians can nominate their student by completing the Advanced Learner Nomination Packet. Nomination forms are due Feb. 2.

Nominated students will participate in several testing/screening procedures to assess whether the program is a good fit. Screenings will be completed by March 15 and families will be notified of the screening results by April 5. Families of students who are accepted into the program will attend an informational meeting April 15. Parents/guardians must notify Riverside Elementary by email of their placement decision by April 22.

Interested families are invited to attend the Challenge Magnet Program information session at 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at Riverside Elementary, 166543 River Road in Ringle. A WebEx option is also available for parents.

For more information about the program, contact Riverside Elementary Principal Kevin Kampmann at 715-359-2417 or kkampmann@dce.k12.wi.us.

