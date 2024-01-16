APPLETON – Three D.C. Everest Senior High School students performed Jan. 12 and 13 among others in the Vocal Jazz Choir at the Wisconsin Choral Directors Association All-State Conference in Appleton.

Just 12-18 students from across the state are selected for this choir based on recorded auditions they submitted. The choir members rehearsed for two days and then performed at the event, which was held at Lawrence University.

Pictured are Jed Scott, composer/director from Rockford, Michigan; from left, Julian Traska sophomore at D.C. Everest Senior High School; Shiloh Burgess, junior; Catherine Harmon, sophomore; and Tim Bucholz, coordinator and vocal professor at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and Wausau. Photo courtesy D.C. Everest Area School District.

Like this: Like Loading...