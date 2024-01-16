WAUSAU – Do you have a family heirloom or keepsake that you want to know the value of? Or do you love treasure hunting at estate sales and antique shops and want to get an item appraised?

You can get a free antique appraisal from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Marathon County Public Library at 300 N. First St. in Wausau.

Mark Moran, who has more than three decades experience buying and selling antiques, will be on hand to share the history and value of an item you bring in. This will be Moran’s eighth appraisal event at MCPL Wausau, and the first in three years.

Items that are accepted for appraisal include Americana, including autographs and historical documents; Fine art, including paintings, drawings, prints and statuary; Furniture (usually smaller pieces are best); Ceramics, including figural pottery, vases, dishes, kitchenware and stoneware; Glassware, including marbles and souvenir items; Vintage photographs, including snapshots, tintypes, ambrotypes and daguerreotypes; Advertising, including posters, lithographed tin, paper and figural objects; Folk art, including carvings, quilts, weathervanes, windmill weights and “outsider” art; Assorted toys, including dolls (bisque, composition and plastic), windups and mechanical banks; Metalware, including iron, bronze, brass, pot metal, silver, silver plate; Clocks, including mantel, hanging and figural; Costume jewelry, including brooches, bracelets, earrings; Musical instruments, including string, wind and reed instruments; Antique and vintage lighting of all kinds; Books; and Sports memorabilia.

Items that will not be accepted for appraisal include all weapons, including swords and knives; traps (like leg-hold); Nazi memorabilia; coins and paper money; fine jewelry, including precious gems; or Beanie Babies.

There is no charge to have an item appraised, but folks are limited to one item per person. Registration is required for appraisals, which usually take 3-4 minutes. Call 715-261-7220 to register or for more information.





