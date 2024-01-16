STEVENS POINT – Commemorating his work for racial equality and social justice, Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be celebrated at a free, public event at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point this month.

The second annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. commemorative event, Hope, Unity and Peace, will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 23 in the Dreyfus University Center Laird Room, 1015 Reserve St., Stevens Point.

Timothy Askew

It will feature keynote speaker Timothy Askew, an author and professor of English and humanities at Clark Atlanta University. Music will be offered before and after the event by Carl Cole, founder and CEO of Sounds of Good News Productions. Refreshments will be served, and a virtual option will also be available.

“Reverend King embraced justice and overcoming fear to face inequalities of all, especially marginalized communities,” said UW-Stevens Point Chancellor Thomas Gibson. “Dr. King believed we could do and be better as a society. His example of advocacy and civility is one we should all follow.”

Register for the event at www.eventbrite.com/e/2024-dr-martin-luther-king-jr-commemorative-event-at-uw-stevens-point-registration-781441391237.

Askew is the founding president of the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society, a National Endowment for the Humanities scholar and a member of Phi Beta Kappa. He teaches undergraduate and graduate courses in American, African American and southern literature as well as other specialty courses in English and the humanities. He won the Aldridge/McMillian Scholar at Clark Atlanta University for excellence in teaching, research and service, the highest award given to a faculty member. He is also a renowned scholar and lecturer on the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and has written several books.

Source: UW-Stevens Point

