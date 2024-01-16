Wausau Pilot & Review

CHIPPEWA FALLS – Bennett Matteson scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Wausau West boys basketball team to a 57-54 overtime win over Chippewa Falls in a nonconference game Monday at Chippewa Falls High School.

The Warriors trailed 37-28 at halftime before surging back in the second half. West held Chippewa Falls to just 13 points in the second half to force overtime, where it outscored the Cardinals 7-4 to walk away with the road win.

Brett Butalla added 13 points and nine rebounds in the win for the Warriors, who are now 10-4 this season.

Carson Wedemeyer led Chippewa Falls (1-10) with 20 points.

Wausau West returns to action Thursday with a home game against Marshfield in a Wisconsin Valley Conference contest starting at 7:15 p.m.

Warriors 57, Cardinals 54 (OT)

Wausau West 28 22 7 – 57

Chippewa Falls 37 13 4 – 54

WAUSAU WEST (57): Lucas Hager 1-6 0-1 3, Drew Riley 0-1 0-0 0, Marcus MacDonald 2-4 2-4 6, Griffin Lange 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson Albee 3-5 0-1 6, Bennett Matteson 9-14 1-2 21, Brett Butalla 4-18 6-7 14, Kargie Cooper 3-4 1-1 7. FG: 22-52. FT: 10-16. 3-pointers: 3-20 (Matteson 2-4, Hager 1-5, Riley 0-1, Albee 0-1, Cooper 0-1, Butalla 0-8). Rebounds: 34 (Matteson 9, Butalla 9). Fouls: 9. Fouled out: none. Record: 10-4.

CHIPPEWA FALLS (54): Gubgnit Mason 2-3 0-0 5, Easton Bobb 6-18 0-0 16, Carson Wedemeyer 8-16 2-4 20, Braden Dickerson 4-10 0-0 9, David Temark 2-5 0-0 4, Jakeb Lequia 0-2 0-0 0, Tiege Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Collin Nichols 0-0 0-0 0. FG: 22-54. FT: 2-4. 3-pointers: 8-26 (Bobb 4-12, Wedemeyer 2-6, Mason 1-2, Dickerson 1-3, Temark 0-1, Lequia 0-2). Rebounds: 32 (Temark 10). Fouls: 15. Fouled out: Bobb. Record: 1-10.

Like this: Like Loading...