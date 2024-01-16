Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – Marshfield jumped out to a double-digit lead in the opening five minutes and finished off a 71-50 win over Wausau West in a Wisconsin Valley Conference girls basketball game Monday at Marshfield High School.

McKenzie Holm hit a 3-pointer and another short jumper, and Zaida Kolbeck had a 3 and another hoop to help the Tigers take a 19-7 lead with 10½ minutes to go in the first half.

After a 3-pointer from Ayla Christensen for West, Marshfield scored the next six points to go up 25-10 and West never cut it under double digits the rest of the way.

The Tigers ended the half on a 10-0 run as they took a 38-18 into halftime.

West (4-10, 3-3 WVC) came as close as 55-40 following another Christensen 3-pointer, but were then held scoreless for the next 4½ minutes. Ashley Grancorvitz scored six-straight points to push the Tigers’ lead back to 24, putting an end to any thoughts of a Warriors’ comeback.

Christensen led Wausau West with 17 points, and Kelly Kray had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Warriors.

Grancorvitz finished with 15 points, and Holm and Kolbeck each chipped in with 14 points for Marshfield (9-4, 5-0 WVC).

Wausau West plays at Eau Claire North in a nonconference game Tuesday.

Tigers 71, Warriors 50

Wausau West 18 32 – 50

Marshfield 38 33 – 71

WAUSAU WEST (50): Elle Tipple 0-0 0-0 0, Kelly Kray 4-7 5-5 13, Brooke Schaefer 1-3 3-3 5, Ayla Christensen 5-14 5-6 17, Paige Anderson 4-6 0-0 11, Harper Mead 2-8 0-0 4, Stella Olson 0-1 0-0 0. FG: 16-39. FT: 13-14. 3-pointers: 5-9 (Anderson 3-4, Christensen 2-4, Schaefer 0-1). Rebounds: 20 (Kray 7). Turnovers: 19. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: none. Record: 4-10, 3-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

MARSHFIELD (71): McKenzie Holm 5-7 2-2 14, Delaney Varsho 0-1 0-0 0, Gracie Ridgway 1-3 0-0 2, Zaida Kolbeck 5-12 2-2 14, Kaylie Charron 0-0 0-0 0, Natalie Kanitz 1-1 0-0 2, Hailey Klumb 1-1 0-0 2, Emma DeLany 2-3 0-0 6, Ella Allar 1-3 0-0 2, Ashley Grancorvitz 5-10 2-2 15, Raella Schueller 4-6 2-2 12, Emma Ridgway 1-3 0-0 2. FG: 26-50. FT: 8-8. 3-pointers: 11-22 (Grancorvitz 3-6, Holm 2-3, DeLany 2-3, Schueller 2-3, Kolbeck 2-6, Varsho 0-1). Rebounds: 25 (Schueller 6). Turnovers: 14. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: Holm. Record: 9-4, 5-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

