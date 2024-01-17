Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wisconsin Rapids Assumption sent the Wausau Newman Catholic boys basketball team to its 10th-straight loss, defeating the Cardinals 52-35 in a Marawood Conference South Division game Tuesday at Newman Catholic High School.

Lucas Pfiffner scored 15 points to lead Newman Catholic, which drops to 1-11 overall and 0-8 in the Marawood South.

Logan Nystrom and Chase Leberg each had 14 points for Assumption (5-7, 3-4 Marawood South).

Newman Catholic is back in action Thursday with a Marawood crossover game in Park Falls against Chequamegon. Game time is 7:15 p.m.

Royals 52, Cardinals 35

ASSUMPTION (52): Logan Nystrom 14, Chase Leberg 14, J.T. Schlaefer 10, Jack Weidmeyer 7, Owen Hagen 4, Ron Bord 3. Record: 5-7, 3-4 Marawood Conference South Division.

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (35): Lucas Pfiffner 15, Aiden Spychalla 9, Liam McCarty 8, Griffin Puent 2, Lucas Erdman 1. Record: 1-11, 0-8 Marawood Conference South Division.

