By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Police are investigating a homicide in Taylor County, after a resident at a mental health facility was found dead Sunday.

The 61-year-old resident at Almost Home Again in Gillman was strangled to death, Taylor County Sheriff Larry Woebbeking said. Emergency crews and deputies arrived on scene and determined the victim, Joseph Bonney, was dead.

Police say Bonney’s neck showed bruising and detectives noted blood on his bedding. A forensic autopsy showed Bonney’s injuries were consistent with asphyxiation, officials said.

A suspect has been identified but has not been arrested or publicly named. An investigation continues.

Police have not specified a motive for the slaying.

