Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old Wausau girl reported missing Tuesday afternoon.

Kaylee Powell. Photo courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department

Kaylee Powell was last seen walking out of John Muir Middle School on the city’s west side at about 4:15 p.m. Jan. 16. Police say Kaylee, who has high-functioning autism, could have intended to run away but is especially at risk because of the bitterly cold temperatures in the area.

A preliminary ground and drone search of the Rib Mountain area did not produce any leads.

Kaylee is described as just under 5′ tall weighing 210 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a dark hooded jacket, dark sweatpants and dark shoes, carrying a dark backpack. Underneath her jacket, Kaylee was wearing a long-sleeved undershirt in a dark color over a Hawaiian floral shirt with green flowers.

Anyone with information about Kaylee’s location is asked to call the non-emergency line at 715-261-1200. Foul play is not suspected.

