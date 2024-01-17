Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Beverly D. Myrick

Beverly Dawn Myrick, beloved mother, esteemed member of the community, and devoted parishioner, passed away on January 13, 2024, at the age of 85. Born on January 17, 1938, in Antigo, WI, Beverly’s journey touched the lives of many and left an enduring legacy that will be cherished forever.

Beverly had a vibrant life filled with remarkable experiences and accomplishments. In 1961, she dazzled audiences as she showcased her vocal talents alongside the legendary Frank Sinatra. Her beauty, grace, and charisma earned her the title of Miss Wisconsin and the prestigious honor of Miss Congeniality in that same pageant. Her passion for comedy brought laughter to countless hearts, as she considered herself a true comedian.

With a thirst for knowledge and a love for nurturing young minds, Beverly held aspirations of becoming a history teacher or a professional singer. Her pursuit of education culminated in the attainment of a Bachelor’s Degree, a testament to her commitment to personal growth and intellectual curiosity.

Beverly’s creativity shone through her talent for interior design, where she effortlessly transformed spaces into havens of comfort and beauty. Her skillful craftsmanship was admired by all who experienced her touch.

A pillar of strength within her community, Beverly immersed herself in First English Lutheran Church in Wausau, WI. Her unwavering faith and active involvement in church activities enriched the lives of those around her and fostered a sense of unity among congregants.

An ardent believer in the power of scouting, Beverly dedicated herself to the growth and development of young boys and girls as an active participant in the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts organizations. Her commitment to guiding young minds and instilling values will never be forgotten.

Beverly is survived by her loving son, James (Cori) Myrick, loving daughter, Jennifer Myrick, grand children; Jocelyn, Colton, Michael, Jared, and Noah, great grand-son; Ryder. Her brother, James (Ruth) Jonen, whom she adored, and her closest friend and cousin Nancy Blaschka Along with many adored friends and family.She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Martelle Jonen. Her unconditional support and unwavering presence will forever be etched in their heart.

In her final resting place, Beverly will find peace and tranquility among the earth. Funeral services and ceremonies to honor her life and mourn her passing will be on Thursday January 18, 2024 at First English Lutheran Church, Wausau, WI. Visitation beginning at 9 am until the time of service at 11 am, providing an opportunity for friends, family, and community members to unite in their remembrance of her vibrant spirit and remarkable contributions. Pastor Barry Lavine Officiating. Beverly will be laid to rest at Restlawn Memorial Park along side her loving parents.

As we bid farewell to Beverly Dawn Myrick, let us carry her memory in our hearts, continuing to embody the love, laughter, and strength that she brought into our lives. May she rest in eternal peace.

Rose W. Byholm

Rose W. Byholm, 92, of Milwaukee/Weston, WI passed away on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Rose was born in Northern WI to Frank and Balbina Witman. Rose’s younger years were spent on the family farm with her brothers John and Harry. They all attended a one room schoolhouse. She moved to Milwaukee at 18, finding a job at Allen-Bradley and creating years of memories with many childhood and new friends. In 1954, Rose married Donald Byholm, dedicating themselves to raising their children, enjoying picnics, water skiing and family vacations at the cottage with their three daughters. Enjoying extended family gatherings and reunions was clearly a central part of their lives. Donald and Rose were married for 37 years until he passed away in 1991.

Rose was known for her bright smile, generosity to others and her delicious homemade meals. There was always an open door for family and friends in need or just for a friendly visit. Rose was a devoted and loving wife and mother, taking great pride in caring for her home and family. She was an avid gardener, canning much of the garden’s bounty, and a skilled seamstress creating anything from a pillowcase to a prom dress along with upholstering furniture. She enjoyed sewing matching outfits for her three little girls to the youngest’s distress, having to wear the same outfit for years and years before outgrowing it. Other hobbies included bowling and golf. Rose also volunteered with the Girl Scouts in many roles including co-leader. Once her children were school age, Rose contributed to the household by working for the Milwaukee Public Schools lunch program. She spent a great deal of time enjoying her grandchildren, always offering a helping hand when needed.

Years after the loss of Donald to cancer Rose reconnected with a childhood sweetheart, Vilas Machmueller of Weston, and married again in 1994. She would often state how blessed she felt to have found two loving husbands and be so fortunate to add two wonderful stepchildren to her family. Rose and Vilas shared a love for travel, seeing the world through cruises. By visiting and hosting often, they shared much love with their families.

Rose is survived by her daughters, Barbara (Patrick) Cowle, Debbie (Greg) Orton and Julie Odgers; stepchildren, Linda Machmueller and Jeff (Carol) Machmueller; grandchildren, Ryan (Liz) Cowle, Allison (Lance) Matthews, Conor and Michael Orton, Kelsey, Rachel and Alex Odgers and Eric Machmueller; greatgrandchildren, Karsyn Odgers, Teagan Cowle and Brexley Matthews. She also leaves many extended relatives and loyal friends that will dearly miss her including her devoted caregiver Betsy Sullivan. Preceding in death are her parents, Frank and Balbina Witman; brothers, John and Harry Witman; and spouses Donald Byholm and Vilas Machmueller.

The family wishes to invite you for a Celebration of Life mass followed by a luncheon reception at Peace United Church of Christ at 1530 Grand Ave, Schofield, WI 54476. Visitation will be held on February 17, 2024 at 10 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m. For those unable to attend in person the service will be live streamed.

Memorials for Rose may be made to Peace United Church of Christ, Schofield or the ADRC of Wausau. Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family during this time and condolences can be left on this website.

Patricia Kampfer

With profound sadness we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Patricia (Pat). She was called to her heavenly home on January 12th, 2024. She left us while sleeping peacefully at Rennes Health and Rehab Weston, Wisconsin under the care of Aspirus Care and Comfort Hospice. She was in her 88th year.



Pat was born at St. Luke’s Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota on August 24, 1935 and attended Monroe High School. She married her husband Donald after the Korean War on April 14, 1954.



Pat witnessed incredible changes to her world, having lived through the great depression and World War II, and the loss of her mother at age 11. Because of her circumstances she helped to raise her younger brothers, Dick and Roger. She spent most of her high school years living with her grandmother. During those years she was proud to say she made most of her own clothing.



Pat lived a full life as a wonderful mother and homemaker. She also worked at St. Mary’s hospital in Wausau as a nurse’s aid in obstetrics for over twenty years taking care of new born babies. She loved to cook. She kept an immaculate house. A farm girl at heart, gardening was also a passion. She was highly skilled in canning fruits and vegetables. She also enjoyed her weekly outings to local restaurants especially Friday night fish fries. Most of all she loved her family and instilled strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.



Pat was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in the town of Texas. She was so thankful for her church family who often sent her cards and made visits.



Pat and Don raised two special needs children, Mike and Joyce. They found joy in the role God gave them as parents of such children. They parented as those who knew true joy isn’t found in money or property, but in love. One of the Bible passages Pat had circled in her Bible is found in John 15, “As the Father has loved Me, so have I loved you. Remain in My love. I have told you these things so that My joy may be in you and your joy may be complete.”



Pat was predeceased in death by her devoted husband Don, son Michael, brothers Dick and Roger.



Pat is survived by children Peter (Joan) Kampfer, Joyce, Russell (Lori) Kampfer and grandchildren Amy, Trey, Daniel, Karis, Aria, Timothy and step-grandson Blake.



A celebration of Pat’s life will be held on Monday, January 22, 2024, at 11:00 a.m., at Saint Peter Lutheran Church in Wausau, WI. A visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. A private burial will take place at a later date.

Flowers or donations to the church are welcome. Online condolences may be expressed through www.brainardfuneral.com.

Joseph L. Wachtel

Joseph Lawrence Wachtel, affectionately known as Grandpa Chopper, passed away peacefully on the morning of January 12, 2024, at the age of 86, in Madison, Wisconsin, surrounded by his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild. Born on January 21, 1937, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Joseph was a beloved, devoted, and strong husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and cousin.

Joseph is survived by his loving wife, Mary, and his children: James (Ann), Kristin (Matt), Daniel (Traci), Andrew (Shannon), and Marisa (Andrew). He will also be remembered by his cherished grandchildren: Ashley (Logan), Jacob, Beckett, and Maxton, as well as his great-grandchild, Rohan. His siblings, Mary (Emory), William, and Margaret (Jim), and his sisters-in-law, Nancy (Walt), Marilyn, Monica (Rod), and Janie (Steve) will keep his memory close. He also leaves behind his cousin, Barbara, who was an important part of his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Thecla, his first wife, Joanne, his brother, Angelo “José” Loyo, sisters-in-law Kathy and Margaret, and brother-in-law Bob. Their memories will forever be treasured.

Joseph spent his formative years working for his parent’s family business in Milwaukee, Wachtel Tree Science, which instilled in him a lifelong love for trees and nature—he frequently recited the Latin names of trees and plants when hiking and exploring with his family and friends. This love would also manifest itself in the motorcycle trips he took across North America and Europe and the road trips he took with his family to explore the Western United States.

When not working, Joseph and his parents and siblings found immeasurable joy in the sport of skiing, a love and passion he would go on to instill in his children and they in theirs. He would assist his uncle, Rev. Raphael Hochhaus, SJ, in setting up makeshift ski hills in the rolling farmland of Southeastern Wisconsin using little more than a loop of rope and the flywheel of a truck. He would go on to help his uncle found Maryhill (now Ausblick) in the late 1940s as a winter playground for the Avalanche Club of Marquette University, where Joseph attended high school and some college.

His work with Rev. Hochhaus blossomed into a vocation, as Joseph grew up to be a pivotal figure in the development and cultivation of the sport, leaving his mark on numerous ski areas (Maryhill/Ausblick, Little Switzerland, Loch Lomond, Sundown, Chestnut, Cascade, and Granite Peak), and ski clubs and ski racing teams (Sundown Junior Race Team and Chestnut Mountain Race Team) across the upper Midwest and Canada. He also served many years with the National and Midwest Ski Area’s Associations. Referred to as “Rube Goldberg personified” in a 1991 Chicago Tribune article about his work, he was an innovator and improviser, helping the small ski resorts he worked at flourish. He managed to do more with less and introduced tens of thousands of people to the sport in the process.

After retiring from the ski business in 2002, Joseph enjoyed spending time with family, skiing, bicycling, and working part time as a shuttle driver for Truck Country. Ever a hard worker, he remained active until his very last days, retiring for good from Truck Country on January 5th, 2024.

Joseph treasured time with his family more than anything else. He was happiest when surrounded by his wife and children with a gin martini or gin and tonic in his hand. Often, these would set him to singing some of his distinctive limericks or reciting his one liners and “Chopperisms”, eliciting a loving cringe from his wife and tears of laughter from his children.

He was a faithful Catholic and attended Mass with Mary every weekend. He loved to take her out for breakfast afterward, followed by a drive up Rib Mountain to look over his trees and admire the ski area and surrounding forests and fields.

A funeral Mass to celebrate Joseph’s life will be held at St. Therese Catholic Church in Rothschild, Wisconsin, on Saturday, January 20, at 11:00 AM, with a visitation starting at 9:00 AM at the church. Friends and family are invited to attend and pay their respects to this cherished individual who touched the lives of so many.

His family would like to thank the physicians, nurses, and social workers at UW Health for their deep understanding and compassion during a difficult time.

Joseph’s legacy will live on through the memories shared by those who knew and loved him, who worked with him, laughed with him, and skied with him. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered for his kind heart, steadfast and enduring love for his family, and his zest for life.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

