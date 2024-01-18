Wausau Pilot & Review

A machine shed used to store farm implements was destroyed by fire early Thursday, officials said.

The blaze was reported at about 2:20 a.m. Jan. 18 at a farm on County Road P. The Pine River Fire Department responded, and officials said initial dispatch reports indicated the shed was heavily involved.

Upon arrival, crews found the building engulfed with the side walls starting to collapse. A gasoline storage container and LP cylinder were near the burning building, but no additional structures were threatened by the blaze, officials said.

Crews from Pine River, Hewitt and Texas extinguished the blaze. Firefighters and their equipment were hampered in the effort by subzero temperatures, with a recorded level of -6 degrees at the time the fire broke out.

Approximately 30,000 gallons of water was used to extinguish the fire. The building and its contents are considered a total loss.

Further assistance on the scene was provided by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Public Service and the Lincoln County Highway Department.

Pine River firefighters extended their gratitude to Greg Metz for his quick response with the town truck, providing crews with a safe environment to work on the road.

