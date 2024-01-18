Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – The D.C. Everest wrestling team kept its hopes of a Wisconsin Valley Conference regular-season title alive with a 45-22 win over Merrill on Thursday at D.C. Everest High School.

Blake Bangtson won by pin at 157 pounds, and Caleb Jaeger (113) and Easton Cooper (126) won by technical fall to lead the way for the Evergreens, who are now 4-1 in WVC duals this season.

Carson Kempr (150) and Noah Klug (215) added wins by major decision, and Gavin Madson (165), Niko Kleinschmidt (175) and Tyler Modjewski (132) all won by decision for D.C. Everest.

D.C. Everest will wrestle at first-place Wisconsin Rapids next Thursday, Jan. 25, and can tie the Raiders for the regular-season conference title with a victory.

D.C. Everest 45, Merrill 22

150: Carson Kempf (DC) won major dec. over Callum Wheeler, 13-4.

157: Blake Bangtson (DC) pinned Preston Schuelke, 1:44.

165: Gavin Madson (DC) def. Hunter Opper, 8-6.

175: Niko Kleinschmidt (DC) def. Austin Depies, 14-8.

190: Daytona Pagel (DC) won by forfeit.

215: Noah Klug (MER) won major dec. over James DeBuhr, 9-1.

285: Oscar Latendresse (DC) won major dec. over Mikal Plautz, 11-1.

106: Dustin Schmirler (MER) pinned Danika Spets, 2:50.

113: Caleb Jaeger (DC) won by technical fall over Allison Hunter, 15-0.

120: Jayden Grapp (MER) pinned Kris Kurth, 1:21.

126: Easton Cooper (DC) won by technical fall over Remington Skic, 18-3.

132: Tyler Modjewski (DC) def. Brett Suchocki, 7-6.

138: Brady Norton (MER) pinned Blake Williams, 3:56.

144: Deakin Trotzer (DC) won by forfeit.

