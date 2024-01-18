With the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs the cocktail of the week plays homage to Jordan Love and the rest of the team, heading into Saturday’s game against the 49ers. This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: The Love Packertini

2 oz. Vodka

1 oz. Blue Curacao

1 oz. Orange Juice

Edible gold dust, for the rim

Rim a martini glass by dipping the top of a chilled glass in a plate of edible gold dust. Combine the liquids in a shaker, then pour into the prepared glass and serve. Enjoy!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.