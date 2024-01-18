WAUSAU – Consulting firm Schooley Mitchell announced this week a board member of the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce was recognized with two awards at the firm’s recent annual conference.

Denis Tan was honored with the 2023 award for most testimonials added, and the award for largest online pres­ence.

He was chosen for these awards because of his dedication to obtaining reviews and testimonials from each client he works with, Schooley Mitchell said in a news release. His commitment to top-notch customer service ensures that each client is willing to provide him with a glowing review.

He was chosen for the online presence award because of his strong marketing and operations back­ground. He is consistent in his promotion of his Schooley Mitchell office and services, as well as his work with the local Wausau community as president of his local Rotary Club chapter.

Tan is also a board member of the Amer­ican Red Cross of North Central Wisconsin chapter. He continues to volunteer as Chamber Am­bassador for the Greater Wausau Area Chamber of Commerce and the Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Like this: Like Loading...