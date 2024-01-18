Women United awarded this week 12 area nonprofits community grants totaling more than $100,000.
Grant recipients will use the money to lift women and their families to financial stability through programs that focus on increasing self-sufficiency to improve women’s lives, the lives of their families, and the community.
“There are so many amazing organizations in our community, and so many good causes. It was difficult to decide where to put the funds, and the impact committee did not take the job lightly,” Women United Chairwoman Ashley Hawley said in a news release.
Award recipients
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northcentral Wisconsin
- Boys & Girls Club of Wausau Area Elementary Center
- Childcaring – Good Start Grants Program
- Children’s Wisconsin / Start Right Home Visitation Program
- Community Closet
- Covenant Community Presbyterian Church – Hearts of Hope
- Girls Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes
- Marathon County Child Support
- Northcentral Technical College and University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point
- Safe Kids Marathon County’s Free Car Seat Referral Program
- The Babies’ Place
- United We Celebrate
Funds for these grants were made possible by Women United’s Power of the Purse annual fundraiser. Last year’s event raised $53,500. Women United awards these grants annually.
Power of the Purse 2024 is set for June 6 and Women United members hope to raise even more money this year.