Women United awarded this week 12 area nonprofits community grants totaling more than $100,000.

Grant recipients will use the money to lift women and their families to financial stability through programs that focus on increasing self-sufficiency to improve women’s lives, the lives of their families, and the community.

“There are so many amazing organizations in our community, and so many good causes. It was difficult to decide where to put the funds, and the impact committee did not take the job lightly,” Women United Chairwoman Ashley Hawley said in a news release.

Award recipients

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northcentral Wisconsin

Boys & Girls Club of Wausau Area Elementary Center

Childcaring – Good Start Grants Program

Children’s Wisconsin / Start Right Home Visitation Program

Community Closet

Covenant Community Presbyterian Church – Hearts of Hope

Girls Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes

Marathon County Child Support

Northcentral Technical College and University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point

Safe Kids Marathon County’s Free Car Seat Referral Program

The Babies’ Place

United We Celebrate

Funds for these grants were made possible by Women United’s Power of the Purse annual fundraiser. Last year’s event raised $53,500. Women United awards these grants annually.

Power of the Purse 2024 is set for June 6 and Women United members hope to raise even more money this year.

Like this: Like Loading...