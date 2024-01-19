WAUSAU, Wis. – Aspirus is pleased to announce the appointment of Jerry Yang as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), succeeding Sid Sczygelski, who will be retiring after a 39-year career with Aspirus.

As Aspirus expresses immense gratitude for Sid’s extended service, the organization welcomes Jerry to lead the finance team into a new era.

Jerry possesses tremendous health care finance experience, having held prominent financial executive positions for over 13 years. His previous roles include serving as the Market Chief Financial Officer at Beaumont Health and as the Chief Financial Officer of Operations, Regional Chief Financial Officer, and Business Development Officer at MultiCare Health System.

“We are excited to welcome Jerry to Aspirus and are confident that his extensive experience will contribute greatly to our continued success,” said Matt Heywood, Aspirus President & Chief Executive Officer. “We extend our deepest appreciation to Sid for his outstanding leadership and commitment over the past 39 years.”

In his new role as CFO at Aspirus, Jerry will spearhead strategic financial long-range planning, treasury, and investment strategies. He will also be responsible for overseeing all aspects of finance functions, including supply chain management, revenue cycle management, fiscal services, and the Aspirus Health Plan.

