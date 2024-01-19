By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A Mosinee Police officer is recovering Friday after being stabbed during an early morning welfare check, according to a news release.

At about 2:15 a.m. Friday, Jan. 19, an officer was checking on a 41-year-old man lying on the sidewalk near Seventh and Main Streets in Mosinee. That’s when the man allegedly stabbed the officer, who called for emergency backup, police said.

When backup arrived, the man allegedly did not comply with commands and a K-9 was deployed, according to the release. The man was taken into custody and is currently hospitalized with injuries he received during the K-9 deployment. Those injuries are described as non-life threatening.

The officer was transported to a local hospital and has since been released.

No names have been released.

The Mosinee Police Department, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, Kronenwetter Police Department, Everest Metropolitan Police Department, Rothschild Police Department, Wausau Police Department, Mosinee EMS, Riverside EMS, and SAFER EMS responded to assist. Witnesses said the area was cordoned off for hours as the investigation continued.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation. Investigators will continue to review the evidence, determine the facts of the incident, and turn over all investigative reports to the Marathon County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

The investigation is ongoing.

