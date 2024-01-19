Wausau Pilot & Review

PARK FALLS – The Newman Catholic boys basketball snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 60-54 win over Chequamegon in a Marawood Conference crossover game Thursday night at Chequamegon High School.

The Cardinals outscored Chequamegon by five points in the second half to finish off the win, their first in the Marawood South this season.

Quincy Pfender had 17 points, Griffin Puent hit four 3-pointers and added 14 points, and Lucas Pfiffner finished with 13 for Newman Catholic, which is now 2-11 overall and 1-8 in the Marawood South.

A.J. Morgan poured in a game-high 29 points for Chequamegon (2-11, 0-8 Marawood North).

Newman Catholic travels to Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran for a nonconference game Friday.

Cardinals 60, Screaming Eagles 54

Newman Catholic 23 37 – 60

Chequamegon 22 32 – 54

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (60): Quincy Pfender 6 3-4 17, Lucas Pfiffner 5 2-3 13, Aiden Spychalla 1 1-2 4, Anthony Hoffer 0 0-2 0, Evan Zubke 0 0-0 0, Lucas Erdman 0 0-0 0, Griffin Puent 4 2-4 14, Liam McCarty 6 0-4 12. FG: 22. FT: 8-19. 3-pointers: 8 (Puent 4, Pfender 2, Pfiffner 1, Spychalla 1). Record: 2-11, 1-8 Marawood Conference South Division.

CHEQUAMEGON (54): Jarrett Heckendorf 1 0-0 2, Marcus Purdy 0 2-2 2, Robert Schienebeck 1 0-0 2, Jeremiah Miguel 1 0-0 2, Isaiah Bourgard 0 0-0 0, A.J. Morgan 11 3-5 29, Corbyn Phelps 1 0-0 2, Cooper Michalski 6 3-4 15. FG: 21. FT: 8-11. 3-pointers: 4 (Morgan 4). Record: 2-11, 0-8 Marawood Conference North Division.

