Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Clifford A. Stencil

Clifford “Cliff” Albert Stencil, 86, of Wausau, WI formerly of Edgar, passed away on January 17, 2024 at Marshfield Medical Center, Weston, WI with his loving family by his side.

Cliff was born August 6, 1937, in the township of Rietbrock to Albert and Lucille (Soczka) Stencil. He attended Athens, WI area schools. On July 1, 1961, he was united in marriage to Sharon Kaiser at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Edgar, WI. Together they raised seven children between farms in Poniatowski, Cassel and Edgar. Sharon preceded him in death on November 17, 2001. On February 7, 2004, he married Joyce (Wiesman) Schuld at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Edgar, WI.

He served 3 years in the U.S. Army National Guard. He was honorably discharged in 1960. Cliff was a dairy, ginseng, and Christmas tree farmer until his retirement. He served in various organizations including Ginseng Board of Wisconsin, Edgar Co-Op, American Legion Post 393, Edgar FFA Alumni, Sacred Heart Catholic Church-Cassel, Knights of Columbus, and St. John’s Holy Name Society.

Cliff enjoyed spending quality time with his family and friends fishing, hunting, traveling, playing cards, gardening, polka dances, snow birding to Apache Junction, AZ, and caretaking his “pond.” He especially treasured celebrating his birthday annually at his pond with family and friends.

Cliff is survived by his loving wife, Joyce. Children, Carolyn (Michael) Gosse, Spearfish, SD, and their children Connor (Cali), and Logan Gosse. Joel (Marcia) Stencil, Athens, WI and their children Luke (Morgan) and their children Dixie and Bowen, Phillip, Leah (Alex Stanek), ChiAnna, and Mia Stencil. Anita (Andrew) Krautkramer, Marathon, WI and their children Ashley (Thad) Gonya, Ryan (Molly) and Baby K., and Austin Krautkramer. Carey Stencil, Edgar, WI and his children Cody, Dylan, and Kailey (Austin Witt) Stencil. Rosanne (Gary) Johnson, Walnutport, PA and stepchildren Jennifer Montgomery and her children Taylor, Kaylee and Piper, and Chris Johnson. Jerelyn (John) Koosmann, Mellen, WI and their children Brody and Blair Koosmann. Jennifer (Take) Naito, Darien, CT and their children Olivia and Kingston. His family was his pride and joy and the memories made with those lives he touched will never be forgotten.

Stepchildren Shirley Schuld (Jim Lohmier), Jerry Schuld, Julie Schuld, and Donna (Terry) Napierala and their children and grandchildren.

Cliff is further survived by his brothers Howard Stencil, Daniel (Darlene) Stencil, and sister Lorraine Megal. He also leaves behind several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Sharon, parents, Albert and Lucille Stencil, in-laws Ralph and Martha Kaiser, brother Kenneth Stencil, and sister Louise Wardecke along with several brothers and sisters in-law and nephews.

Visitation will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Edgar, WI, Monday, January 22, 2024 from 4-7 pm and Tuesday, January 23, 2024 prior to services from 10-11:30 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 am with Father Alan Wierzba presiding. Interment will take place following the funeral service at Edgar Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the American Legion Post 393. There will be a rosary service at 7pm Monday evening at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John’s Catholic School, Edgar, WI.

The family would like to thank the Marshfield Clinic Health System, Erin Cares and Inner Peace Home Care Services, LLC for the excellent care provided to Cliff.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Thomas L. Kittel

Thomas L. Kittel, 70, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2023 in Cadott, WI.

He was born in Wausau, WI on June 17, 1953, to the late Walter and Marie (Pietrowski) Kittel. He loved animals and babies and his face lit up with a smile. He was a very gentle soul and had an infectious laugh.

He is survived by his siblings, Roger Kittel, Shelia (Dennis) Czerwinski, Russell Kittel, Gary (Beth) Kittel, Linda (Scott) Gray, Cheryl (David) Berg, and Lori Gettig. Tommy also leaves 12 nieces and nephews and 8 grand nieces and nephews, along with extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Marie Kittel and a brother Michael Kittel and a brother-in-law Scott Gray.

A memorial service celebrating Tommy’s life will be held on Saturday, February 3rd at 11:00 AM at the Restlawn Memorial Park Chapel. Burial will follow.

Tommy’s family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of REM Wisconsin, Riverview 5 for the love and care given to him.

Robert G. Johnson

Robert (“Bob”) George Johnson of Wausau passed away at the age of 87 in Aspirus Wausau Hospital on January 16, 2024. Bob was born to the late Leonard and Pearl (Thresher) Johnson on May 12, 1936.

He is survived by two brothers, Lowell (Pat) Johnson and Keith (Julie Hunter) Johnson; nieces Sarah (Mike) Morrissey, Hannah Johnson (Casey Klug), Sandy Giese (Bret Cors), Christl (Gerald) Eggleston and Hilary Johnson; nephews Scott (Shannon) Johnson and Leif (Angie) Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Johnson, sister Janice Giese and niece Kelly Giese.

Bob graduated from Eagle River High School (now Northland Pines) in 1954 and the University of Wisconsin – Madison in 1958, with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. While in college, Bob also played saxophone in the UW marching band.

He met Dorothy, the love of his life, in Tomahawk while working at Tomahawk Boats after college. They later lived in Portage and Pardeeville before moving to Rothschild in 1971. While in the Wausau area, Bob worked as an inventor and product design engineer for Drott Manufacturing in Schofield, HammerBlow in Wausau and Schuld Manufacturing in Mosinee. He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing in the Northwoods of Wisconsin.

Services will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, 948 Grand Avenue in Schofield on Saturday, January 27, 2024, with a celebration of Bob’s life at 2:00; visitation beginning at 12:30.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Raymond N. Glazner

Raymond Noah Glazner

February 4, 1941, Brooklyn, New York – January 16, 2024, Wausau, Wisconsin

Raymond N. Glazner passed away suddenly at home in Wausau, Wisconsin on January 16, 2024 of a heart attack.

Son of the late Louis and Sophie Brody Glazner Rilley, Ray was born on February 4, 1941 in Brooklyn, New York and moved to Plainfield, New Jersey the following year.

Ray attended Warren’s Central School, North Plainfield High School, and Watchung Hills Regional High School in New Jersey. Ray played football and graduated in June 1959. He attended Rutgers University for one year before transferring to Western New Mexico University. He continued to play football and worked on a cattle ranch, graduating with a teacher’s degree in 1963. He earned his masters’ degree from Montclair State College in 1965.

Ray taught middle school for a total of 26 years. He taught on a Navajo Reservation in Navajo, New Mexico. As well as in Warren Township his childhood home town. He loved teaching and inspiring his students in history.

In 1966, he married Linda Kivowitz, a Douglass and Columbia University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in nursing and later a master’s degree and doctorate in public health nursing. They had two children, Robert, born in 1968 and Debbie born in 1971.

While living in Bloomsbury, New Jersey, Ray served on the town council and was a volunteer fireman.

Ray and his family moved to California in 1988 and to Wausau, Wisconsin in 1999. While retired from the public school system, he continued to teach history as an outside historian in public schools and at rendezvous reenactor events throughout the country. Teaching, he always said, was his second love after his family. While in California, he provided consultation to the Smithsonian, to a number of television shows and films set in nineteenth century America on equipment, firearms, and clothing. In addition to teaching at rendezvous, he worked as a shopping mall Santa over the course of two decades.

A life-long Scout, he joined Cub Scouts in 1949, Boy Scouts in 1952, and Explorers in 1955. Ray was elected to the Order of the Arrow and earned his Eagle Scout badge in 1959. He remained involved in Scouts throughout his life as a Scout leader and committee member.

A life-long outdoorsman, he won a number of contests as a black powder competitive shooter and hunted with bow and arrow and shotguns and was a certified firearm instructor for many years.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Dr. Linda Glazner; his son, Robert Glazner; his daughter, Debbie Glazner Sharp (Kevin); his grandchildren, Andrew Glazner; Rebecca Glazner; Willow Sharp; and Bryce Sharp; his brother Joseph Glazner (Joan); his sister Iris Glazner Leigh (Bill), and stepsisters Pauline Spiegel (Steve) and Ann Rilley.

He was predeceased by his parents, his grandson Bryden Glazner, and his stepfather, James Rilley.

Shiva visitation will be held at Mt. Sinai Congregation on Thursday, January 18 and Friday, January 19, 2024 from 6:30 – 8:30 with services at 7pm on both nights.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mosinee Log Jam Festival, Mosinee, WI.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Dana R. Elliott

Dana Ray Eliott Obituary

Dana Ray Elliott

Born 10/13/1954 Passed 1/14/2024

Dana was born 10/13/1954 Bevinsville, KY the youngest of 5 boys to Berlin Elliott and Inis (Meade) Elliott. His brothers Paul (Ethel) Elliott, Stanley (Darlene) Elliott, Michael (Susan) Elliott and Bruce (Marlene) Elliott. He lost his parents at a young age living in the small mining town of Bevinsville to be raised by his brother Paul, the others had been drafted into the service and were not home a lot. He started working shortly thereafter and this is attributed to his very strong work ethic; he worked 6-7 days a week his whole life. He moved to Chicago where he met Susan Esterly and married and had two daughters. They later divorced. After, he had a long-time partner, Catherine Murley. They had a son together then later separated. He moved to Wisconsin in the mid 80’s and settled in Aniwa where he lived the rest of his life.

He worked for Karcz Home Sales since moving to Wisconsin where his bosses became more family than friends. He learned a lot working form them and got HVAC certified and did heating a cooling install and repair.

Dana Leaves behind 2 daughters Emily (Daniel) Low -Birnamwood and Amy Elliott -Appleton WI and a Son Shawn Elliott – Mosinee and a nephew that he raised Earl Esterly – Wausau. Grandchildren Samantha Low, Aries Yuma and Kaitlynn Low.

He was preceded in death by his parents and Brothers, Paul Elliott, Michael Elliott and Bruce Elliott and sisters in law Ethel (Little) Elliott and Susan (Malcolm) Elliott.

Per Dana’s request no service will be held at this time.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Betty L. Burgess

Betty L. Burgess, 90, of Spread Eagle, Wis, passed away Thursday, January 11, 2024, at Pride TLC, Weston, Wis.

She was born March 6, 1933, in Sagola, Mich., daughter of the late Arnold and Alva Simondsen. Betty grew up outside Sagola and was a graduate of Channing High School, class 1951. Betty married Ray Burgess on October 27, 1951.

Betty was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Kingsford and a volunteer of St. Vincent DePaul thrift store. She was very active as a volunteer in her children’s activities sewing costumes, attending plays, concerts, sporting events and later helping with her many grandchildren. She and Ray were members of the Pine Mountain Golf Club, and she enjoyed golfing in her women’s league.

Survivors include her five sons, James (Laure), Karl (Carol), Denis (Linda Kocourek), Dale (Julie), and Paul (Jaycee); one daughter, Vickie (Rick) Mytinger; 20 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband of almost 70 years, Ray Burgess; 3 brothers; Walter, Leroy and Elroy, 5 sisters; Emma, Norma, Audrey, Janice and Kay.

A funeral and interment will be scheduled for this summer at a date yet to be determined.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice in Betty’s name or to the Alzheimer’s Association https://act.alz.org>donate.

