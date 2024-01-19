Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Marshfield dominated the first half, rolling out to a 23-point lead, and finished off a 68-57 victory over Wausau West in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys basketball game Thursday night at Wausau West High School.

The Tigers led 36-13 at halftime and cruised to the road win, improving to 12-1 overall and a perfect 4-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Nine different Marshfield players scored in the win, led by Brooks Hinson, who had 21 points. Chris Pohl added 16 points for the Tigers, who shot 58 percent from the field (26-for-45) and made eight 3-pointers.

Kargie Cooper had 19 points for Wausau West (10-5, 3-3 WVC).

Wausau West is off until Tuesday when it hosts Merrill.

Tigers 68, Warriors 57

Marshfield 36 32 – 68

Wausau West 13 44 – 57

MARSHFIELD (68): Chris Pohl 6-9 2-2 16, Joey Ketterer 2-4 1-2 6, Maxx Oertel 1-2 0-0 3, Noah Daniels 1-1 2-2 4, Brooks Hinson 10-14 0-0 21, Brant Freis 2-5 0-0 6, Landon Lee 2-5 0-0 6, Jack Sternitzky 0-1 0-0 0, Valin Ramberg 2-4 0-0 5, Ethan Knecht 1-3 2-2 4, Magnus Machtan 0-1 0-0 0. FG: 26-45. FT: 8-9. 3-pointers: 8-18 (Pohl 2-3, Lee 2-4, Ketterer 1-1, Oertel 1-2, Ramberg 1-2, Hinson 1-4, Sternitzky 0-1, Machtan 0-1). Rebounds: 20 (Pohl 7). Turnovers: 9. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: none. Record: 12-1, 4-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

WAUSAU WEST (57): Lucas Hager 1-6 0-0 3, Drew Riley 0-5 1-2 1, Marcus MacDonald 3-7 0-0 6, Jackson Albee 0-1 0-0 0, Bennett Matteson 4-7 0-0 9, Brett Butalla 3-10 2-2 10, Kargie Cooper 6-14 4-7 19, Brady Phelps 3-5 0-0 7, Miles Waldvogel 0-0 0-0 0, Niko Federici 0-2 2-2 2. FG: 20-57. FT: 9-13. 3-pointers: 8-19 (Cooper 3-4, Butalla 2-4, Phelps 1-1, Matteson 1-3, Hager 1-6, Riley 0-1). Rebounds: 27 (Cooper 5). Turnovers: 13. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: none. Record: 10-5, 3-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Like this: Like Loading...