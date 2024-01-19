Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – Wausau West scored the game’s final three goals in the last 23 minutes and defeated Marshfield 5-2 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys hockey game Thursday at the Marshfield Area Ice Arena.

West jumped out to a 2-0 lead on first-period goals by Chase Crass and Shea Jones, before Marshfield fought back to tie it on two goals from Joey Cashmer in the first four minutes of the second period.

That would all the Tigers could muster, however, as West’s Jake Hane scored with 5:25 to go in the second to put the Warriors on top for good.

Caden Bohlin and Ayden Abuzzahab added goals in the third period for the Warriors, who are now 9-9 overall and 5-1 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Tyler Reissmann assisted on both of Marshfield’s goals, and Reed Gieseking finished with 19 saves for the Tigers (8-12, 1-6 WVC).

Wausau West’s next game is Monday at home against Wisconsin Rapids. The game, at the Marathon Park Ice Arena, starts at 7 p.m.

Warriors 5, Tigers 2

Wausau West 2 1 2 – 5

Marshfield 0 2 0 – 2

First period: 1. WW, Chase Crass, 2:30; 2. WW, Shea Jones, 14:26.

Second period: 3. M, Joey Cashmer (Tyler Reissmann), pp., 3:24; 4. M, J. Cashmer (Reissmann), 4:07; 5. WW, Jake Hane (Hendrix Damrow), 11:35.

Third period: 6. WW, Caden Bohlin (Crass, Cooper Depuydt), 2:46; 7. WW, Ayden Abuzzahab (Damrow), 16:21.

Saves: WW, Parks Guenther 19; M, Reed Gieseking 19.

Records: Wausau West 9-9, 5-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Marshfield 8-12, 1-6 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Like this: Like Loading...