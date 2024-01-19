Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – Marshfield won five-straight matches by pin to clinch a 48-24 win over Wausau West in a Wisconsin Valley Conference wrestling dual on Thursday at Marshfield High School.

Wausau West led 18-13 after a pin by Henry Galang at 150 pounds before the Tigers ripped off five pins in a row to pull away.

Blake Mell (120 pounds) and Henry Ruffi (126) won by decision, and Caleb Feil (132) and William McCorison (285) earned pins for West’s other match victories.

Wausau West finishes its Wisconsin Valley Conference dual season with a 3-3 record. The Warriors will compete at the Menomonie Invitational on Jan. 26 to finish its regular season.

Marshfield 48, Wausau West 24

113: Carter Williquette (MAR) won major dec., 15-3.

120: Blake Mell (WW) def. Jaden Braund, 6-3.

126: Henry Ruffi (WW) def. Kashton Kilty, 5-1.

132: Caleb Feil (WW) pinned Jayden Landwehr, 3:24.

138: Jace Kelnhofer (MAR) pinned Anthony Rowan-Rodriguez, 2:13.

144: Joseph White (MAR) def. Lane Pernsteiner, 3-2.

150: Henry Galang (WW) pinned Dalton Hagen, 1:19.

157: Grayden Rode (MAR) pinned Collin Colwell, 1:43.

165: Haiden Carlson (MAR) pinned Timothy Gospodarek, 1:20.

175: Caleb Dennee (MAR) pinned Sawyer Zydzik (WW), 1:23.

190: Owen Griesbach (MAR) pinned William Ford, 3:35.

215: Mason Seidl (MAR) pinned Wyatt Steele, 0:55.

285: William McCorison (WW) pinned Bob Shearer, 1:51.

106: Ava Gardner (MAR) won by technical fall over John Yang, 5:07.

