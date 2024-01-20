Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Are You Free On First Saturdays? New Beginnings helps provide a safe, welcoming environment for refugees completing the resettlement process in central Wisconsin. We need help with receiving items at our donation drop-off location at First Presbyterian Church on the first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon. Contact Gwendolyn Jones at 715-301-9719 or gwen@newbeginningswi.org for more information.

Host a Clothing Drive. Help the United Way collect clothing families need this winter. The United Way will provide a list of most-needed items, and your workplace or group will set up a collection bin and sort donations. Contact Carly channey@unitedwaymc.org to get started on making a big difference in our community.

Do You Have A Heart For Special Needs? GiGi’s PlayhouseDown Syndrome Achievement Center seeks volunteers to help out with dance, kitchen, music, literacy tutoring and movement-based programming. Training is provided and schedules vary. Email volunteerwausau@gigisplayhouse.org or complete a volunteer application at https://gigisplayhouse.org/wausau/volunteer/ to get started.

Great Listeners Needed. Do you enjoy listening to others share their stories? Have you been told you’re a good listener? Become a Heartland Hospice bereavement volunteer. We are looking for people to lead peer grief support in the community, participate in community events, and assist with our annual children’s grief camp. Contact Heartland Hospice at 715-344-4541 or Mary.Dulske@Heartlandhospice.com for more information.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

STEM Supplies Needed. The new Children’s Imaginarium seeks donations for their STEM programming: white paper (legal and standard sizes), construction paper, children’s scissors, crayons, colored pencils, glue, glue guns/sticks, pencils, markers, colored duct tape. Contact Hello@childrensimaginarium.org or 715-907-7801 to arrange drop off.

Hygiene Items Needed. The Women’s Community shelter is in need of the following cleaning and hygiene supplies: disinfectant wipes and spray, Kleenex tissue, body wash. Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 3220 Hilltop Ave. in Wausau. Contact Allie with any questions: allie@womenscommunity.org or 715- 842-5663.

